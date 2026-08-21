Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training Receives Three Prestigious Awards at THSC Connect 2026 in New Delhi

World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute honoured with Training Partner Awards for Highest Training Centre Affiliation, Private Funded STT and Highest Enrolment Training of Trainers by the Tourism and Hospitality Skill CouncilNew Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, widely recognised as the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute, has once again made history by receiving three Training Partner Awards at the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council's THSC Connect 2026 conference, themed The Power of Partnerships, held today at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council Awards were received by Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, Frankfinn Group, from Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC The institute was honoured for Highest Training Centre Affiliation, Private Funded Short-Term Training, and Highest Enrolment in Training of Trainers, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to skilling and training in the aviation and hospitality sector.

Advertisement

Mr. Rajan Bahadur, Chief Executive Officer of THSC, personally presented the awards to Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer of Frankfinn Group, in front of an eminent gathering of industry leaders, government representatives and hospitality professionals.

Advertisement

The Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council recognised organisations that have demonstrated outstanding performance in skilling and training across the tourism and hospitality ecosystem. Other award recipients at the conference included ITC Maurya New Delhi, Radisson Hotels, Sarovar Hotels and Compass Group, underscoring the calibre of institutions honoured alongside Frankfinn.

A Continuing Legacy of Excellence This latest recognition adds to Frankfinn's long-standing association with THSC. The institute has previously received the Best Training Partner award from THSC on five occasions, in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. Notably, in 2022-23, Frankfinn had also received three awards in a single year, a feat it has now repeated in 2026.

Advertisement

These accolades reflect the consistently high quality of training delivered by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its network of training centres across India, including in smaller cities and towns, ensuring that quality aviation and hospitality education reaches aspiring students nationwide.

Incorporated in 1993, Frankfinn is a multinational company that celebrated 33 years of operations in 2026 and has announced ambitious plans for further expansion in the coming years.

Industry Partnerships and Training Infrastructure Frankfinn has partnered with Air India to provide its students with detailed cabin service familiarisation training. On completion of their course, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India, further strengthening their professional credentials.

Frankfinn training centres are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including well-equipped computer labs fitted with projectors and audiovisual aids, and classrooms designed to create a professional and conducive learning environment. Highly experienced trainers deliver top-notch instruction, and students are trained on the world's leading computerised reservation systems widely used across the airline, hotel and travel industries.

All Frankfinn courses are affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation and the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, ensuring that its curriculum meets national skilling standards.

Outstanding Placement Record More than 10,000 Frankfinn students secured placements in the aviation, hospitality, travel and customer service industries in the past year alone, a testament to the calibre of training imparted by the institute. Frankfinn has been repeatedly featured in the Limca Book of Records for achieving the highest number of cabin crew placements year after year.

The highest salary package offered to a Frankfinn student currently stands at Rs. 2,45,000 per month. Frankfinn has also been the sole recruitment partner for the Emirates Group, including Emirates Airline, for an uninterrupted period of 14 years.

A Decade of Recognition Frankfinn's achievements extend well beyond THSC. The institute has been awarded the Best Air Hostess Training Institute for eleven consecutive years by Assocham, and received the Assocham Gold Award for Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development for four consecutive years between 2016 and 2019.

In 2021, Frankfinn received the award for Best Aviation Training Institute at the Assocham Knowledge Management Virtual Meet and Awards on Leadership Excellence. In 2019, the institute was felicitated for Outstanding Contribution in Cabin Crew Training by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and in January 2022, it was honoured as the Best Institute in Placement at the Assocham Education Excellence Summit cum Awards Ceremony.

Leadership Statement “These three awards from THSC are a proud moment for the entire Frankfinn family. They reaffirm our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class aviation and hospitality training to students across India, including in smaller towns and cities. We remain dedicated to building on this legacy and continuing to set new benchmarks in skill development for the aviation and hospitality industry,” said Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, Frankfinn Group.

About Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training is a multinational company incorporated in 1993 and recognised as the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute. With a pan-India network of training centres, Frankfinn offers industry-aligned programmes in aviation, hospitality, travel and customer service, in partnership with organisations such as Air India and the Emirates Group. All Frankfinn courses are affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation and the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council. The institute has been consistently recognised by leading industry bodies, including Assocham and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for excellence in training and placement.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)