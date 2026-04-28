FraX crosses RS.1 crore GMV in two months, targets RS.400 crore by FY27 as demand grows for fractional real estate investing, starting just RS.10,000

Gurugram based proptech startup FraX says it has crossed ₹1 crore in gross merchandise value within two months of launch and is targeting ₹400 crore in GMV by FY27 as it expands its digital real estate investment platform. Traditionally regarded as one of India’s most preferred long-term wealth creation avenues, real estate has historically remained difficult for retail investors to access due to high entry costs, legal complexity, paperwork-intensive transactions, and liquidity constraints. For many investors, direct participation in premium residential real estate has required capital commitments running into several lakhs or more, effectively limiting access to affluent buyers.

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Founded by IIT BHU alumni Prabhav Tanay and Tushar Chaudhary, FraX aims to address this by enabling users to invest in premium residential real estate with minimum investments starting at ₹10,000.

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The platform offers curated access to residential inventory from developers including DLF and Max Estate, allowing users to participate in premium real estate through fractional ownership rather than full property purchases.

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FraX says its broader thesis is that while demand for premium real estate remains consistently strong, the format through which investors want to access the asset class is evolving rapidly.

The company says younger investors increasingly want lower-ticket, digital-first, and flexible access to historically high-value asset classes, in line with the convenience they experience across equities, mutual funds, and other financial products.

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According to FraX, investor demand has been strongest for branded and institutional-grade developers, suggesting that users are seeking curated exposure to premium and trusted real estate opportunities rather than simply generic property exposure. The company says developers such as DLF and Max Estate attract investor confidence due to their established track record, brand credibility, and long-term appreciation potential.

FraX says the company has recorded more than 10,000 app downloads and maintains an average 4.8 rating across App Store and Play Store.

According to the company, 80% of users are below the age of 35, while 23% have reinvested within the first month.

FraX also says 20% of investors have allocated capital to cities outside their city of residence, suggesting that users increasingly view real estate as a portfolio diversification tool rather than simply a location-based or home ownership decision.

FraX says users can buy and sell holdings digitally, with liquidity supported through buyer matching mechanisms on the platform. According to the company, this seeks to improve flexibility in an asset class historically associated with long holding periods and slow exits.

The company says sell requests are processed digitally, with settlements completed within two working days after buyer matching.

Each investor is assigned a dedicated investment manager to assist with onboarding and portfolio related queries.

Investor funds are routed through escrow structures maintained with ICICI Bank under trustee supervision.

Each property is housed in a dedicated SPV, with investor ownership tied to equity in the underlying legal entity.

FraX says ownership can be independently verified through the government’s MCA portal.

All users undergo DigiLocker based KYC verification, and each listed property maintains an exclusive verified owner group to improve transparency among co-owners.

FraX says all listed properties undergo legal, financial, and title diligence before being made available on the platform.

The broader team brings prior experience from organisations including PayU, Blinkit, Airtel, CultFit, hBits, and Limeroad.

“Our view is that demand for premium real estate remains very strong, but the format through which investors want to access the asset class is changing rapidly,” said Tushar Chaudhary, co-founder of FraX. “We believe the next phase of investing will involve making historically exclusive asset classes more accessible, flexible, and digital for retail investors.” Industry estimates suggest India’s fractional ownership market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years as investors increasingly seek diversified exposure to alternative and lower-ticket investment opportunities.

FraX says it is focused on making premium real estate investing more accessible, digital, and flexible for younger investors across India.

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