Fredun Pharmaceuticals Delivers Robust FY26 Performance; Revenue Jumps 40%, EBITDA Surges 72% and Profit Rises Rs 60% YoY

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE - FREDUN | 539730), one of the leading pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing companies in India, diversified across generics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, mobility, and animal healthcare products, has reported its audited financial results for Q4 FY26 and FY26.

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Q4 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹ 213.05 Cr, YoY growth of 27.27%

- EBITDA of ₹ 29.13 Cr, YoY growth of 67.05%

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- EBITDA Margin of 13.67%, YoY growth of 326 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 11.07 Cr, YoY growth of 56.47%

- Net Profit Margin of 5.19%, YoY growth of 97 Bps

FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 639.12 Cr, YoY growth of 40.08%

- EBITDA of ₹ 94.79 Cr, YoY growth of 72.05%

- EBITDA Margin of 14.83%, YoY growth of 276 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 33.21 Cr, YoY growth of 59.59%

- Net Profit Margin of 5.20%, YoY growth of 64 Bps

Performance Highlights & Key Announcement:

- FY26 revenue scales to ₹639 Cr, up 40% YoY, reflecting strong demand traction

- EBITDA jumps 72% YoY to Rs ₹95 Cr, with margins expanding to 14.8%

- PAT surges Rs 60% YoY to ₹33 Cr, significantly outpacing revenue growth

- Margins expand across the board, led by operating leverage and cost discipline

- Q4 exits on a strong note, with EBITDA up 67% and PAT up 56% YoY

- Profitability is accelerating faster than revenue, indicating an improving business quality

- Improved financial ratios and positive cash flow generation, strengthening overall financial health

- Dividend of ₹0.70 per share recommended by the Board

- Recommended issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., 2 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for every 1 existing share of ₹10 each, to eligible shareholders/warrant holders as on the record date, subject to shareholder approval.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said, "FY26 reflects the steady progress we have made in building a diversified and resilient business. Our growth is coming across segments, with continued strength in generics complemented by increasing traction in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and pet care. This balanced mix is helping us scale more sustainably and reduce dependence on any single segment. The improvement is clearly visible in our performance, with revenue reaching ₹639 crore and margins strengthening during the year.

At the same time, we have started investing in the next phase of growth. The launch of our premium hormone therapy range and the DAULCÉL platform marks our entry into more specialized, wellness and preventive healthcare segments. These are early steps, but they open up new avenues beyond our traditional business. Alongside this, the expansion of our Palghar facility and the upgrade in our credit rating to IVR BBB+ give us the capacity and financial strength to support future growth.

Going forward, our focus will be on continuing to build across segments while gradually increasing the share of differentiated and higher value products. With multiple growth drivers now in place and a stronger base established, we are confident of sustaining this momentum and delivering consistent growth in the years ahead."

About Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, a healthcare and pharmaceuticals company, offers a range of products, including antihypertensives, antidiabetics, antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), and narcotics. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of dietary/herbal supplements, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and other healthcare products, along with animal healthcare products. With such a diverse range of products, the Company's objective is to be a holistic healthcare provider. The Company primarily exports its products to Africa, Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, and Latin America.

In FY26, Fredun reported total revenues of ₹639.12 Cr, with an EBITDA of ₹94.79 Cr and a PAT of ₹33.21 Cr.

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