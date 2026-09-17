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Home / Business / Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Acquires Furlicks from Pharma Major USV &amp; its subsidiary Wellbeing Nutrition

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Acquires Furlicks from Pharma Major USV & its subsidiary Wellbeing Nutrition

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (FPL) has acquired Furlicks, an innovative pet-wellness brand focused on convenient, easy-to-administer oral-strip solutions for pets. The acquisition of Furlicks from USV & Wellbeing Nutrition brings the brand’s differentiated product innovation and consumer understanding into the FPL Group.

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This move further creates an opportunity to leverage FPL’s established capabilities in manufacturing, product development, quality systems, R&D, supply chain and distribution in the pet-care industry.

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With pet parenting evolving from a predominantly need-based approach towards a more proactive focus on preventive health, the acquisition comes at a time when pet parents are becoming more aware and increasingly willing to invest in nutrition and specialised products for their pets.

Furlicks addresses this consumer need through its oral-strip format, offering an alternative to conventional forms of pet supplements. Its existing portfolio spans key pet-wellness categories including skin and coat, gut health, joint care, calming, oral care and multivitamins, providing a strong foundation for further category expansion and product innovation.

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Speaking on the acquisition, Mr. Fredun Medhora, MD & CFO, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stated, “Furlicks marks a bold new chapter in FPL’s journey into pet wellness. We see Furlicks as more than an addition to our portfolio- it is a differentiated platform with the potential to build a significant

pet-wellness business. By combining Furlicks’ innovation and consumer-first approach with FPL’s manufacturing capabilities, scale and execution strength, we aim to make quality pet care more accessible to millions of pet parents across India. Our focus is to scale Furlicks while preserving what makes the brand special: its innovation, simplicity and deep understanding of pet parents. With FPL’s resources and capabilities behind it, we see a strong opportunity to take what Furlicks has built to the next level and create India’s first comprehensive pet-wellness platform.”

The immediate focus for FPL will be on scaling the existing business by introducing 12 new SKUs in the 1st phase, with 32 new SKUs aligned for launch in the second phase. Over time, the ambition is to evolve Furlicks from a differentiated oral-strip proposition into a broader everyday pet-wellness platform.

About Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (FPL) is a legacy brand in the healthcare segment with expertise spanning four decades, with a focus on pharmaceuticals, healthcare, consumer-facing wellness and specialised healthcare categories. Through its businesses and subsidiaries, FPL continues to build capabilities across product development, manufacturing, distribution, and consumer-focused healthcare solutions.

About Furlicks

Furlicks is a pet-wellness brand focused on making everyday pet care simpler and more convenient through innovative oral-strip solutions. Its portfolio spans categories including skin and coat, gut health, joint care, calming, oral care, and multivitamins, with a focus on convenient formats designed around the needs of modern pet parents.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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