Free UAE Visa For Indians: Akbar Travels Collaborates With DCT Abu Dhabi

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Newe Delhi [India], August 25: Every year, lakhs of Indian travellers set their sights on Abu Dhabi, drawn by its blend of futuristic skylines, cultural landmarks, and desert experiences. For most of them, one of the first things to sort out before booking is the UAE Visa for Indians, since entry requirements often shape both budget and itinerary. That question now has a more interesting answer: DCT Abu Dhabi, the emirate's tourism authority, has introduced a new pilot initiative that waives the visa cost altogether on qualifying holiday packages, with Akbar Travels among the participating travel partners.This Free UAE visa for Indian tourists initiative is aimed at making Abu Dhabi holidays simpler and more affordable for Indian travellers.

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So what exactly does the offer cover, who qualifies for it, and how much can it actually save on a trip? Here's a closer look at how the initiative works and what Indian travellers need to know before booking.

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What Is the Free UAE Visa Offer for Indian Tourists?

Indian passport holders travelling from India can receive a complimentary UAE entry visa when they book an Abu Dhabi holiday package of at least three consecutive nights, along with a return flight from India, through an approved partner such as Akbar Travels.

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The Abu Dhabi visa free Indians scheme is a three-month pilot programme, valid for travel between 1 August and 31 October 2026.

Note: Dates refer to the actual travel period, not the booking window, so the trip must take place within these dates for eligibility. Availability is limited so travelers are advised to plan and book their Abu Dhabi holiday package well in advance.

Abu Dhabi Free Visa Offer: Who Qualifies?

For the Abu Dhabi 3 night visa offer, the travelers need to meet the following conditions:

* Must be an Indian passport holder traveling from India.

* Book an Abu Dhabi holiday package with a minimum three consecutive nights' stay at an Abu Dhabi hotel.

* Return flight from India must be included in the package.

* Package must be booked via a participating travel partner such as Akbar Travels.

* Travel must be taken between 1 August and 31 October 2026.

Please be aware that a flight-only or hotel-only booking will not qualify for the complimentary visa.

The offer is strictly tied to an eligible holiday package booked through an approved travel partner, and it cannot be availed by applying independently for a UAE tourist visa. Travellers should always confirm the terms of their package with their travel provider before making payment.

How Much Will You Save With the Free UAE Visa Offer?

Under the DCT Abu Dhabi initiative, this fee is fully absorbed for eligible bookings, meaning the saving applies per traveller on a qualifying package, making it a meaningful benefit for families and groups.

Book a 3+ Night Abu Dhabi Tour Package with Akbar Travels and Get a Complimentary UAE Entry Visa

Akbar Travels is one of the participating travel partners for this DCT Abu Dhabi initiative. When you book a 3+ night Abu Dhabi tour package with Free UAE visa through Akbar Travels, your UAE entry visa cost is covered as part of the offer, taking one more expense off your travel checklist.

It's now easier than ever to enjoy an Abu Dhabi holiday free visa experience as you explore all the emirate has to offer, from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the Louver Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Ferrari World and the scenic Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Why This Abu Dhabi Free Visa Offer Is Important For Indian Travelers

India is one of the most significant overseas markets for Abu Dhabi tourism and the UAE free visa 2026 initiative is proof of DCT Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to deepen ties with Indian travelers. The offer follows recent moves by the emirate to boost air connectivity, expand travel trade partnerships, and open up new opportunities for Indian visitors, while encouraging them to stay longer and explore more of what Abu Dhabi has to offer.

While the offer does not make the entire holiday free, since travellers still need to pay for flights, accommodation, and other trip expenses, it does help save on the visa cost, making a family or group holiday to Abu Dhabi noticeably lighter on the pocket. A three-night stay also gives travellers enough time to explore Abu Dhabi's top attractions at a relaxed pace, rather than treating the emirate merely as a stopover on the way to Dubai. This move is part of a wider Abu Dhabi tourism UAE visa free trend that encourages longer, more immersive stays.

How to Plan Your Trip to Abu Dhabi and Get the Offer

Booking your Abu Dhabi holiday in advance will not only help you avail of this free Abu Dhabi visa for Indians offer but also give you more flexibility with flight timings and hotel choices, often at better prices, especially with the 20,000-visa cap in mind.

For tourists who are keen on budget airfare while planning their travel, they should look into cheap flights to Abu Dhabi from India, which are available in abundance due to the excellent connectivity between the two countries.

Finding the right accommodation is equally important. Travelers can choose from luxury resorts, business hotels and family-friendly stays across the city and find the best hotels in Abu Dhabi. An all-inclusive tour package combines accommodation, sightseeing and visa, so there's no need to guess about the holiday plan and the traveler can just concentrate on enjoying the trip.

Why Choose Akbar Travels for Your Abu Dhabi Visa and Holiday?

Akbar Travels is a leading travel company with over 47 years of experience, having helped millions of travellers with Dubai visa applications, flights, hotels, vacation packages, travel insurance, and forex services. Akbar Travels is a participating travel partner in the DCT Abu Dhabi initiative which makes it easier for Indian tourists to book an eligible Abu Dhabi holiday package and get the free UAE entry visa, all in a fully online process, without the need to visit a branch.

Concluding Remarks

The DCT Abu Dhabi scheme of Free UAE Visa for Indians is a great chance for those planning an Abu Dhabi trip in 2026. By booking a 3+ nights Abu Dhabi tour package with a participating partner like Akbar Travels before the deadline of 31 October 2026, Indian travelers can enjoy their UAE entry visa at no extra cost, while exploring one of the region's most exciting and fast growing destinations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the free UAE visa offer for Indian tourists?

Indian passport holders travelling from India can get a complimentary UAE entry visa when they book an Abu Dhabi holiday package of at least three consecutive nights with a return flight, through a participating travel partner like Akbar Travels.

How long is the offer valid?

The offer is a three-month pilot programme valid for travel between 1 August and 31 October 2026.

Who is eligible for the Abu Dhabi free UAE visa for Indians 2026?

The Promotion is available to Indian passport holders in India who book a qualifying Abu Dhabi holiday package through a participating travel partner, including a minimum three night hotel stay and return flight.

Can I apply for this free visa independently?

This offer is not applicable for independent applications for UAE tourist visa. Travellers must book an eligible Abu Dhabi holiday package through a participating travel partner such as Akbar Travels.

Does this offer make my entire Abu Dhabi holiday free?

No, the offer only covers the cost of the UAE entry visa. Travelers still have to pay for flights, accommodation and other costs of the trip.

How do I book an Abu Dhabi package with the free visa offer?

The complimentary visa is included in the eligible packages and the travelers can explore and book the same through Akbar Travels website for Abu Dhabi tour packages.

Who is behind this free visa initiative?

The offer is part of DCT Abu Dhabi's tourism initiative to make Abu Dhabi holidays more affordable for Indian tourists and will be available through selected participating travel agencies including Akbar Travels

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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