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Home / Business / 'Freedom from Knee Pain Begins with Understanding It Scientifically' -- Innovator

'Freedom from Knee Pain Begins with Understanding It Scientifically' -- Innovator

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ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13: As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, Indian scientist and rehabilitation technology innovator Suresh Susurla has called for a shift in how knee pain is assessed and managed, urging healthcare providers and the public to embrace objective, science-based rehabilitation.

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Launching Startoon Labs' Independence Day awareness campaign, "This Independence Day, Get Freedom from Your Knee Pain," Susurla emphasized that millions of people continue to live with avoidable pain and reduced mobility despite the availability of effective rehabilitation approaches.

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"Knee pain silently limits the freedom of millions of Indians every day," said Suresh Susurla. "Many people stop walking longer distances, avoid climbing stairs, or give up activities they enjoy. True freedom begins when we understand the underlying muscle function and movement scientifically, enabling physiotherapists to deliver personalized rehabilitation based on objective evidence."

According to rehabilitation experts, knee pain is one of the leading causes of reduced mobility among adults and older individuals. However, treatment decisions are still frequently based on subjective pain reporting and visual observation rather than quantitative measurements of muscle activity and movement quality.

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To address this gap, Startoon Labs has developed Pheezee, an AI-powered rehabilitation assessment platform that enables physiotherapists to objectively evaluate muscle performance, monitor patient progress, and generate data-driven clinical reports. The technology is designed to support evidence-based rehabilitation by providing measurable insights into recovery over time.

"Our mission is to bring precision and measurable outcomes into physiotherapy," Susurla added. "When clinicians have objective data, patients gain confidence because they can actually see their progress instead of relying solely on how they feel on a particular day."

The Independence Day campaign encourages individuals experiencing persistent knee pain to seek professional assessment early rather than accepting pain as a normal consequence of aging or daily life. The initiative also aims to raise awareness among physiotherapists about the value of objective rehabilitation technologies in improving treatment planning and patient engagement.

With musculoskeletal disorders becoming increasingly common due to sedentary lifestyles, sports injuries, obesity, and an aging population, experts believe that technology-assisted rehabilitation will play an increasingly important role in improving quality of life.

This Independence Day, Startoon Labs invites people to celebrate a different kind of freedom--the freedom to walk comfortably, move confidently, and live actively through informed, evidence-based rehabilitation.

About Suresh Susurla

Suresh Susurla is a scientist, entrepreneur, and Founder of Startoon Labs. His work focuses on developing artificial intelligence and biomedical technologies that support objective assessment and evidence-based rehabilitation. Under his leadership, the company developed Pheezee, an AI-powered connected rehabilitation platform that helps physiotherapists measure muscle activity and movement to monitor patient recovery with greater precision.

About Startoon Labs

Startoon Labs is an Indian health technology company dedicated to advancing digital rehabilitation through artificial intelligence, biomechanics, and connected medical technologies. Its flagship platform, Pheezee, supports physiotherapists with objective clinical assessments and data-driven reporting to improve rehabilitation outcomes across musculoskeletal and neurological conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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