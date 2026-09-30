French Companies in India Put Global Capability Centres at the Centre of the India-France Business Agenda at IFCCI’s 49th AGM

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) convened its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, in the presence of H.E. Mr Philippe Baptiste, French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space, and H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India.

Advertisement

Held under the theme “Driving Innovation for Global Impact” at the St. Regis Hotel, the AGM brought together more than 400 senior business leaders, government officials and diplomats to discuss how innovation and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are reshaping the economic ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

In his keynote address, H.E. Mr Philippe Baptiste, French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space, said: “This year, we have moved from high-level commitments to concrete outcomes, from the inauguration of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi, to new partnerships between Paris-Saclay University and IIT Bombay for dual degrees and joint research. In February, during President Macron's visit to India, we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership, a vision in which innovation becomes the lever of our shared objectives. India and France share a common ambition: to become leaders in sovereign innovation, capable of addressing global challenges such as climate change, health and digital security.”

Addressing the gathering, H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said: “France and India share an economic partnership anchored in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. Businesses from both countries are working together across an ever-wider range of sectors, from advanced manufacturing and energy to technology and services, illustrating the strengthening of our cooperation. What stands out most is how this cooperation has developed a strong foundation in trade and investment for co-development, with French and Indian companies designing products, technologies and solutions together. Building of the achievements of the India-France Year of Innovation, I am confident this relationship will grow in both reach and ambition in the years ahead. The upcoming signing of the EU-India FTA will deliver unprecedented opportunities to deepen this economic relationship even further.”

Advertisement

The AGM’s statutory proceedings saw Mr Sanjay Singh, IFCCI Treasurer and CEO & Head of Territory, BNP Paribas India, present the Chamber’s financial performance for the year, followed by the announcement of IFCCI’s newly elected Governing Council. Welcoming members, Mr Jean Touboul, President of IFCCI and CEO of Pernod Ricard India, set out the Chamber’s priorities for the year ahead.

“This year’s 49th AGM brought the Indo-French business community together at a time when its appetite for collaboration is stronger than I have seen in years. Businesses are also watching the EU-India FTA closely, and once signed, it could give the community another meaningful lever to expand trade and investment. All of this comes just a year before IFCCI turns 50, and the community we represent is approaching that milestone with real momentum,” said Mr Jean Touboul, President, IFCCI and CEO Pernod Ricard.

Two panel discussions anchored the business agenda. The first, “Global Shifts, Global Opportunities: The Power of Innovation,” moderated by Mr Manoj Gidwani, Senior Vice President, Nexdigm, brought together Mr Dilkhush Cooper (BNP Paribas India), Mr Deepak NG (Dassault Systèmes India), Mr Anish Damania (JM Financial Ltd), Mr Venu Shanbhag (Grindwell Norton Ltd, Saint-Gobain) and Dr Sangkaran Ratnam (TotalEnergies Gas and Power Projects India), who discussed how companies across finance, technology, industrials and energy are positioning themselves amid shifting global conditions.

The second, “GCCs as Innovation Engines: Drivers for Global Impact,” moderated by Mr Hardeep Sachdeva, Senior Partner, AZB & Partners, turned to the growing role of Global Capability Centres in the India-France relationship. Panellists Mr Vivek Jaykrishnan (ALTEN India), Ms Prashanthi Thorat (AXA Global Business Services), Mr Sanjay Chalke (Capgemini India), Mr Stéphane Deblaise (Renault Group India) and Mr Deepak Arora (Sanofi India) discussed how GCCs have moved beyond delivery operations to become centres of product development, research and innovation, highlighting the strategic weight they carry for French companies in India.

“With more than 800 member companies, IFCCI’s network within the India-France business community has never been stronger. It reflects a relationship that is increasingly growing in both directions. With significant progress on the EU-India FTA this year, our focus now turns to implementation and to helping businesses translate the agreement into tangible opportunities. We are working closely with our members to support this process and, as we approach our 50th anniversary, our priority is to ensure that the Chamber is well positioned for the decade ahead.,” said Ms Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI.

IFCCI continues to serve as a principal institutional platform connecting Indian and French businesses, government bodies and diplomatic missions. Building on the discussions at the 49th AGM, the Chamber said it would carry the themes of innovation and global collaboration forward into its sectoral committees and member programmes over the year ahead.

About Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI)

Established in 1977 as a not-for-profit organization, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry belongs to the CCI France International network of 121 French Chambers in 98 countries with over 36,000 companies, and represents a dynamic business platform of 800+ company members and 6,500+ individual members.

IFCCI works closely with French and Indian companies, government institutions and other stakeholders on investment promotion, business facilitation, B2B and B2G engagements, institutional partnerships and policy dialogue, and has supported French companies in establishing and expanding their presence in India.

The Chamber has six offices across India – Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune; and an office in Paris, France.

For more information, please visit https://www.ifcci.org.in/

Press contacts: priyank.prakash@ifcci.org.in | rishika.roy@ifcci.org.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)