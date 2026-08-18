French Essence Unveils ‘Oud Rush’, a Dubai-Inspired Eau De Parfum Crafted for a Lasting Impression

Introducing Oud Rush – The New Premium Eau De Parfum by French Essence.

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New Delhi [India], August 14: Premium fragrance brand French Essence has announced the launch of Oud Rush, a luxurious new Eau De Parfum inspired by the richness, warmth and opulence of Dubai’s celebrated fragrance culture.

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Created for consumers who prefer fragrances with a distinctive identity and sophisticated character, Oud Rush brings together warm spices, aromatic notes and deep woods, centred around one of the most prized ingredients in perfumery - agarwood, commonly known as oud.

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With this launch, French Essence aims to bring the experience and character of Middle Eastern luxury perfumery to the modern Indian consumer.

A Rich and Distinctive Fragrance Composition Oud Rush opens with an intriguing combination of saffron, nutmeg and lavender. The warmth of saffron and nutmeg is balanced by the aromatic character of lavender, creating a sophisticated opening.

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At the heart of the fragrance lies agarwood (oud), giving Oud Rush its signature woody depth and unmistakably luxurious personality.

As the fragrance develops, patchouli and musk emerge at the base, creating a warm and lingering finish. Together, the notes form a rich, woody and musky fragrance profile designed to leave a memorable trail.

Inspired by the Luxury and Fragrance Culture of Dubai Dubai has emerged as one of the world's most influential destinations for luxury fragrance, where oud, musk, amber and spices form an important part of personal style and fragrance culture.

Oud Rush draws inspiration from this world of bold and sophisticated perfumery while presenting it in a composition created for contemporary Indian consumers.

The fragrance has been developed with an emphasis on longevity and scent character, making it suitable for consumers who prefer a perfume that maintains its presence through the day and into the evening.

Speaking about the launch, Nidhi Gupta, Founder of French Essence, said: “With Oud Rush, we wanted to create something that feels luxurious from the very first impression. Oud has an unmistakable richness and depth, and our idea was to build a fragrance around that character while making it relevant for the modern Indian consumer. The inspiration comes from the grandeur and fragrance culture of Dubai - bold, sophisticated and memorable.” Luxury Beyond the Fragrance The premium character of Oud Rush extends beyond its fragrance composition.

Presented in a deep amber-toned bottle with black and gold detailing, the visual identity reflects the warmth and intensity of the fragrance. The design has been created to communicate understated luxury while making the perfume equally appealing as a personal fragrance and a premium gifting choice.

The launch comes as Indian consumers become increasingly experimental and informed about fragrances. Perfume buyers today are exploring fragrance families, ingredients, concentration, longevity and signature scents rather than viewing perfume purely as a grooming product.

This shift has also created growing interest in deeper fragrance profiles featuring ingredients such as oud, musk, amber, woods and spices.

With Oud Rush, French Essence is tapping into this evolving preference with a fragrance designed for people who want their scent to become part of their personal identity.

From important meetings and evening occasions to celebrations, weddings and special events, Oud Rush has been conceived as a fragrance that complements moments where presence matters.

With its combination of saffron, nutmeg, lavender, oud, patchouli and musk, Oud Rush marks a bold addition to the French Essence portfolio and reinforces the brand’s move towards richer and more elevated fragrance experiences.

Rich. Warm. Distinctive. Oud Rush is crafted not merely to be worn, but to leave a lasting impression.

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