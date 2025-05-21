Freo Launches a First-of-Its-Kind Initiative to Help Indians Understand Health Insurance Before They Buy

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 21: After simplifying credit for over 35 million users, Freo is now taking on a new challenge: making health insurance easy to understand for every Indian. Freo recently acquired its corporate agency license from IRDAI, and has now launched a full-fledged initiative to make health insurance simple, clear, and stress-free--so people can make smarter choices with confidence.

Millions of Indians still hesitate to buy insurance, not due to affordability, but due to a lack of clarity. Complex language, fear of sales traps, and uncertainty about coverage often push people away.

Advertisement

India's insurance penetration stands at just 3.7% -- far below the global average of 7%. Freo's research across cities revealed that 8 out of 10 people avoid insurance because they find it too complex or irrelevant.

Freo has become a trusted name in digital finance by helping over 35 million users across 1,200+ cities and 19,000 pin codes to borrow smartly, spend wisely, and grow their money. With products like instant credit, UPI payments, fixed deposits, and digital gold--all in one app--Freo has been helping people take control of their personal finances. Now, it's bringing that same clarity to insurance.

Advertisement

Freo's new platform, learn.freo.money, is designed to break down how insurance works--in a way that's clear, simple, and easy to understand. It's available in English, Hindi, and will soon expand to several regional languages.

Here's what makes it different:

* Clear Content: Insurance explained in plain language in Hindi and English; regional versions coming soon

* Interactive Learning: Real-life scenarios, FAQs, and tools to build understanding

* Personal Guidance: Tailored insights via the Freo app and learn.freo.money

Coming soon:

* Local insurance awareness drives in 50+ cities

* Partnerships with communities, NGOs, and schools to build grassroots understanding

Kunal Varma, CEO & Co-Founder, said:

"Most insurance platforms and brands in India are simply trying to push insurance sales. And while there is a need to expand coverage, there is a much bigger need to first help people understand the complexities behind health insurance. Insurance needs to be simplified, and it should empower people, not confuse them. Our goal, with this initiative, is to help every Indian make informed choices easily and confidently -- and to provide a trustworthy platform."

The pandemic reminded Indians of the need for financial protection. Since then, insurance demand has grown, along with costs. This year saw Rs1 lakh crore in premiums, 10% more than last year.

Yet, it's not just about affordability. Lack of clarity is a bigger hurdle.

As India moves toward the national goal of 'Insurance for All by 2047,' Freo is doing its part - through accessible, no-jargon insurance content - delivered in your language. Freo believes simplification is the key to mass adoption and aims to empower families to make informed, confident decisions about their health and money.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)