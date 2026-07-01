Freossi Launches 'Freossi Grooming Tribe' to Shape the Future of Professional Pet Grooming in India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Freossi, one of India's leading pet care brands, recently launched the Freossi Grooming Tribe at Zane's Pet Spa in Mumbai. More than 60 participants from across the pet care and grooming industry attended the program. The event was graced by internationally recognised cat grooming expert Fadly Fuad, who shared valuable insights on advanced grooming techniques and feline handling, demonstrating global best practices to the attendees.

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During the discussion, the brand highlighted the significant gaps they have identified in the current landscape, noting that cat groomers often lack specialised training and are not adequately compensated. Many practitioners have limited theoretical knowledge and face challenges in handling fussy or aggressive cats during grooming. Consequently, they struggle to deliver top-tier professional grooming services.

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Commenting on the state of the industry, Yogesh Khadke, CEO, Freossi, said, "The future of pet care lies in specialization and professional excellence. By bringing together industry experts and grooming professionals, we're helping build a stronger and more capable grooming ecosystem for India."

In response to these challenges, Freossi launched the Freossi Grooming Tribe as part of its broader commitment to building expertise among professional groomers and elevating standards across the country. The initiative aims to create robust opportunities for hands-on learning, professional development, and practical training for both aspiring and existing groomers.

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Speaking about the initiative, Chinmay Bora, National Sales Manager - Grooming, Freossi, said, "India's grooming industry is growing rapidly, but skill development must grow alongside it. Through the Freossi Grooming Tribe, we're creating a platform that empowers groomers while helping raise service standards across the country."

Freossi believes that professional cat grooming requires specialised knowledge, proper handling techniques, and the right equipment. The initiative is designed to equip groomers with the skills and confidence needed to provide high-quality grooming services while improving career opportunities within the industry.

Highlighting the long-term impact of the initiative, Dr. Dhananjay Pandit, President - Research & Development, Freossi, said, "Every skilled groomer contributes to better pet welfare. Our goal is to provide continuous learning opportunities that help professionals grow while delivering safer and higher-quality grooming experiences."

Following the highly positive response to the Mumbai chapter, Freossi plans to launch additional training programmes and workshops - including in-person sessions and collaborative modules - in various cities across the country. The brand's long-term mission remains focused on building a strong network of grooming professionals and supporting their continuous growth within the pet care ecosystem.

About Freossi

Freossi is committed to developing and spreading pet care standards through education, innovation, and professionally developed practices. The company works in association with industry experts and pet care communities to create opportunities, accelerate skill development, improve service quality, and ultimately enhance the welfare of animals who are cherished members of our families.

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