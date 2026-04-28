icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Fresh Flour at Home, Every Day: SOFTEL Brings Back Traditional Grinding to Modern Kitchens

Fresh Flour at Home, Every Day: SOFTEL Brings Back Traditional Grinding to Modern Kitchens

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28: The aroma of freshly ground atta or spices is more than just food. It is a memory of a time when ingredients were pure, processes were slower, and taste was never compromised. As kitchens evolved for speed and convenience, that experience quietly faded from everyday life.

Advertisement

SOFTEL, with over 35 years of manufacturing expertise, is bringing that experience back, redesigned for modern homes.

Advertisement

Its compact ghar ghanti makes fresh grinding simple again. Small enough to fit on a kitchen platform yet powerful enough to grind grains, millets, and spices with ease, it brings traditional methods back into daily use without adding complexity.

At its core is a stone grinding process that helps retain natural taste, texture, and nutrition. With a grinding capacity of 7.5 to 10 kg per hour and energy consumption of just one unit per hour, it is built for consistent, everyday performance.

Advertisement

To match different household needs, SOFTEL offers three models: Fully Automatic, Semi Automatic, and Manual, giving users the flexibility to choose their level of control and convenience.

Managing Director Mr. Anil Kumar Jain shares, "Fresh food is not a luxury, it is the foundation of good health. Grinding fresh is the simplest way to bring purity, nutrition, and trust back to what we eat every day."

With this launch, SOFTEL is not just introducing a product. It is making fresh, honest food a daily habit again.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts