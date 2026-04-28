Fresh Flour at Home, Every Day: SOFTEL Brings Back Traditional Grinding to Modern Kitchens

VMPL

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28: The aroma of freshly ground atta or spices is more than just food. It is a memory of a time when ingredients were pure, processes were slower, and taste was never compromised. As kitchens evolved for speed and convenience, that experience quietly faded from everyday life.

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SOFTEL, with over 35 years of manufacturing expertise, is bringing that experience back, redesigned for modern homes.

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Its compact ghar ghanti makes fresh grinding simple again. Small enough to fit on a kitchen platform yet powerful enough to grind grains, millets, and spices with ease, it brings traditional methods back into daily use without adding complexity.

At its core is a stone grinding process that helps retain natural taste, texture, and nutrition. With a grinding capacity of 7.5 to 10 kg per hour and energy consumption of just one unit per hour, it is built for consistent, everyday performance.

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To match different household needs, SOFTEL offers three models: Fully Automatic, Semi Automatic, and Manual, giving users the flexibility to choose their level of control and convenience.

Managing Director Mr. Anil Kumar Jain shares, "Fresh food is not a luxury, it is the foundation of good health. Grinding fresh is the simplest way to bring purity, nutrition, and trust back to what we eat every day."

With this launch, SOFTEL is not just introducing a product. It is making fresh, honest food a daily habit again.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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