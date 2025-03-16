Fresh pricing, exclusive drops, influencer collabs, among key strategies this summer for clothing players

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Clothing brands, this summer, are shifting their strategies to attract modern consumers, with a focus on performance-driven fashion, influencer collaborations, limited-edition drops, and engaging digital storytelling, as per the clothing industry players.

The fashion players are adopting to the evolving preferences of younger consumers, particularly Gen Z.

According to Anand Aiyer, CEO of Arrow, the focus this summer is on blending comfort with sophistication in clothing.

Advertisement

Aiyer notes that their strategy this year is sharper and more data-driven, focusing on digital outreach and in-store experiences to emphasize versatility and ease of wear.

"Our marketing strategy is sharper and more data-driven, with a stronger focus on digital channels and targeted communication to engage our audience more effectively, the Arrow CEO said.

Advertisement

Arvind Limited, through its "Linen by Arvind" campaign, is reimagining linen as a versatile fabric suitable for both work and leisure, the company said.

The company is targeting modern consumers or GenZ through digital platforms and influencer collaborations.

According to the spokesperson, the fabric's breathable and eco-friendly properties are especially appealing to Gen Z, who prioritise comfort and sustainability when choosing their wardrobe essentials.

"To attract and persuade Gen Z consumers, we, at Arvind Limited, are focusing on creating contemporary and functional linen styles that align with their lifestyle. We would be communicating these aspects through influencer content like Get Ready with Me Series where our objective would be to drive Bespoke Tailoring," the spokesperson of Arvind Limited added.

The industry players also opined that the sustainability is a key trend this summer.

Jigar Patel, MD of G3+ Fashion, highlights how the company is leveraging data analytics for personalized marketing, while also embracing green materials and socially responsible production methods.

"In the summer, we will be working on increasing our presence on the Internet by improving our e-commerce site which will make it easy for customers to shop knowing that 66 per cent of Gen Z shoppers in India prefer shopping online to going to stores. We will also improve our social media marketing as well as work with popular fashion bloggers," he added.

"Additionally, we are changing our business model by using green materials and socially responsible production to follow the global trend toward greater sustainability," Patel said.

In light of inflation and uncertain economic conditions, pricing strategies are crucial this year.

While maintaining their brand positioning, clothing companies are mindful of offering value to consumers, the industry players asserted.

"This year, we're making sure our products offer great value for money. We want customers to feel like they're getting more than just a one-time wear. The focus on practicality and longevity makes each purchase feel worthwhile, especially for younger customers buying their first saree or dress from us." said Sujata Biswas & Taniya Biswas, co-founders of Suta. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)