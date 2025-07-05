Friday Talkies Forges New Paths: Ankita Kukreti to be Launched in Groundbreaking Chola Empire Film

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5: Friday Talkies Motion Picture Pty Ltd (Australia), a production house acclaimed for its diverse cinematic ventures, is proud to announce its boldest project to date: a groundbreaking historical socio-fantasy film chronicling the legendary maritime expeditions of the 10th-century Chola Empire under Rajendra Chola I. This epic narrative ventures into uncharted waters, imagining a lost Chola ship's unexpected arrival in Australia's Cape York Peninsula, leading to the establishment of a remote outpost and exploring fascinating, untold ancient global connections. Set across a sweeping timeline from the 12th to the 17th centuries, this film is set to be Friday Talkies' first official Indian-Australian co-production, building on their successful track record with films like the Telugu hit Operation Gold Fish and the Australian indie Double or Nothing.

The creative force behind this unique vision is Ashish Reddy Katta, who has penned the intricate and imaginative screenplay. His meticulous research and creative flair promise to transport audiences to a world where history and fantasy intertwine. Joining the project as co-director is the acclaimed Australian filmmaker Dru Brown, known for his distinctive approach to indie cinema. His involvement underscores the film's commitment to a truly international and compelling visual style. The primary director for this monumental production is yet to be finalized, adding an exciting layer of anticipation to the project.

Adding a fresh face to this grand historical saga, Mumbai-based actress Ankita Kukreti has been cast in the pivotal female lead role. Her selection reflects Friday Talkies' dedication to nurturing new talent and bringing diverse performances to the forefront. Further strengthening the ensemble, prominent Australian actor, screenwriter, producer, and director Aaron Fa'Aoso joins the cast. A proud Torres Strait Islander from the Kheodal (Crocodile) and Samu (Emu) clans with ancestral ties to Saibai Island, Fa'Aoso brings a wealth of experience in Indigenous storytelling. Celebrated for his roles in RAN: Remote Area Nurse, East West 101, and as the creator of The Straits, his involvement highlights the film's authentic connection to its Australian setting and commitment to diverse, powerful performances.

This ambitious Chola Empire project is more than just a film; it's a monumental journey into a hidden past, promising a spectacle of epic proportions and a fresh narrative that will resonate globally.

Get ready to witness history reimagined and boundaries redefined as Friday Talkies prepares to unveil this cinematic marvel!

