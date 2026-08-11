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New Delhi [India], August 11: There are travel companies that sell destinations, and then there are travel companies that make people excited about the journey itself. That distinction is becoming increasingly important in a travel market where customers have more choices than ever before. A few clicks can produce hundreds of hotel options, dozens of tour packages, flight combinations, itineraries, reviews, and recommendations. Yet having more choices has not necessarily made travel easier. In many cases, it has simply created another problem: figuring out which choice is actually right.

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This is where ThrillHikers Travel, founded by Abhishek Jindal, is attempting to create a different kind of travel experience. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Haryana, the company is building its identity around a simple but powerful idea: travel should not feel like a complicated transaction. It should feel like an experience designed around the person taking the journey. And the company's growth is already giving that ambition considerable momentum, with more than 15,000 Kedarnath Yatra bookings becoming one of its strongest milestones.

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For a relatively young travel company, that number represents more than scale. It represents thousands of travellers who placed their journey in the hands of the company, particularly in a category where trust, planning, and reliable support matter enormously. But Kedarnath was never meant to be the destination of the story. It was the beginning of something much bigger.

The Travel Industry Is Changing, and Travellers Want More

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For years, travel packages were largely built around destinations. Pick a city, choose a hotel, select sightseeing options, arrange transportation, and the package was ready. Today's traveller is increasingly asking a different question: What kind of experience do I actually want?

A family may want a comfortable holiday where everything is organised without feeling rushed. A couple may want a private escape filled with memorable experiences. A group of friends may want adventure, flexibility, and a destination that gives them stories to take home. A corporate team may need an itinerary that combines travel, bonding, and professional requirements. The destination may be the same, but the experience cannot be.

ThrillHikers Travel has built its offering around this shift, providing customised holidays, group tours, pilgrimage journeys, adventure trips, corporate tours, and experiential travel packages across India and international destinations. Instead of treating travel as a standard package to be selected from a catalogue, the company focuses on understanding the traveller first, including budget, comfort, interests, expectations, and the purpose of the journey. That is where the company believes the real value of travel planning begins.

15,000+ Journeys Later, Trust Has Become the Biggest Milestone

Among the company's strongest indicators of growth is its experience with the Kedarnath Yatra, where ThrillHikers Travel has completed more than 15,000 bookings. Pilgrimage travel presents a completely different level of responsibility. Travellers may be travelling with parents, elderly family members, or large groups. Many may be unfamiliar with the terrain and logistics involved. Transportation, accommodation, scheduling, and on-trip assistance can become critical parts of the experience.

In such journeys, a travel company is not simply selling a package. It is managing expectations, logistics, and trust. The scale of ThrillHikers Travel's Kedarnath experience has therefore become an important part of its evolution. What began as a travel venture has developed into a company with significant experience managing journeys where preparation and customer support matter just as much as the destination itself.

And now, the company is taking that experience into a much broader travel universe.

From Pilgrimage to Adventure, Luxury and the Unexpected

ThrillHikers Travel is expanding its portfolio across domestic and international destinations, with a growing focus on curated group departures, customised holidays, adventure experiences, corporate travel, pilgrimage tourism, luxury travel, and experiential journeys. The strategy reflects an understanding of something travellers have always known instinctively: the best trips are rarely remembered because of the booking confirmation.

They are remembered because of how they felt. The mountain view, the road trip, the family dinner, the unexpected adventure, the first morning in a new city, or the moment when a carefully planned itinerary suddenly becomes a story that gets told for years. ThrillHikers Travel wants to be part of creating those moments.

Why Personalisation Could Become the New Luxury

Luxury travel is often associated with expensive hotels, premium transportation, and exclusive destinations. But there is another form of luxury that modern travellers increasingly value: convenience. Having someone understand what you actually want, having the itinerary designed around you, knowing that transportation, accommodation, activities, and sightseeing have been coordinated, and being able to ask a question and receive an answer instead of searching through dozens of websites can make the experience significantly more valuable.

This is the philosophy behind ThrillHikers Travel's emphasis on personalised experiences and end-to-end trip management. The company works with families, couples, solo travellers, groups, corporate teams, and adventure enthusiasts, creating travel solutions based on their specific requirements rather than forcing every customer into the same template.

The result is intended to be a simpler travel experience, where the traveller can focus more on experiencing the destination and less on managing the logistics behind it.

The Next Generation of Travel Is Getting More Personal

Technology has already transformed the way people discover and book travel. But the next evolution may not simply be about faster booking. It may be about smarter personalisation.

ThrillHikers Travel is increasingly investing in technology-driven lead management, faster customer communication, and a more personalised booking experience. The objective is to combine the efficiency of technology with the human understanding required to create better travel recommendations. For a travel business, responsiveness can be particularly important because travel decisions often involve multiple questions before a customer commits to a booking. The ability to respond quickly, understand requirements accurately, and maintain continuity throughout the booking process can influence the overall customer experience.

Technology, in this context, is not being positioned as a replacement for human interaction. Instead, it is being used to make that interaction faster and more organised. The broader objective is to combine operational efficiency with the personal attention that travellers expect when planning significant journeys.

Building a Brand Bigger Than a Booking

Since its founding in 2021, ThrillHikers Travel has evolved from a young travel venture into a rapidly expanding company with a growing portfolio of domestic and international experiences. Its milestones include more than 15,000 Kedarnath Yatra bookings, an expanding team, international travel offerings, curated group departures, and customised travel experiences.

Yet perhaps the most interesting part of its growth is where it intends to go next. Under the leadership of Abhishek Jindal, Founder and CEO, the company is working toward building ThrillHikers Travel into a recognised travel brand with a strong presence across India and international markets.

That means moving beyond the idea of being a company that helps people book holidays. It means becoming a company people think of when they decide they want to go somewhere. Whether that somewhere is a Himalayan pilgrimage, an international holiday, an adventure destination, a luxury escape, a family vacation, or a corporate retreat, the ambition remains consistent: understand the traveller and build the journey around them.

Because the Best Travel Stories Are Never About the Booking

There is something fascinating about the travel business. A booking is transactional. A journey is emotional. People may forget how much they paid for a hotel years later. They may forget the exact flight number or the name of the vehicle that picked them up from the airport. But they remember standing somewhere they had never been before. They remember who was with them. They remember the view, the food, the laughter, the unexpected moments, and the stories that followed them home.

That is the space ThrillHikers Travel is attempting to occupy. Not simply between a traveller and a destination, but between a plan and a memory.

With more than 15,000 Kedarnath Yatra bookings already completed, a growing portfolio of domestic and international experiences, and a clear focus on personalised travel, the company is entering its next phase with considerable momentum. The bigger ambition is clear: to make ThrillHikers Travel a name people associate not just with booking a trip, but with discovering the right journey.

For customised holidays, pilgrimage journeys, group tours, adventure trips, corporate travel, and experiential holidays, travellers can explore ThrillHikers Travel at www.thrillhikers.com or connect with the team at hello@thrillhikers.com.

Visit their instagram - www.instagram.com/thrillhikers

Contact on Whatsapp - https://wa.link/jall4b

Call :- 8168090374

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