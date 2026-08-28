From a Charterhouse Classroom to a Bihar Village: The 17-Year-Old Rewiring Rural India’s Digital Future

Esanika Chauhan’s YUG LAB has trained 2,200 students, women and girls across three Bihar districts — and she teaches every weekend from 7,000 kilometres away Samastipur, Bihar [India], August 28: In a modest room in Samastipur district, twenty computer screens glow every morning. Around them sit girls who had never held a mouse, women who had never opened an email, and government school students who knew the internet only as a neighbour’s phone.

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The room is called YUG LAB. It was built by a schoolgirl in England.

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Esanika Chauhan, a Year 12 student at Charterhouse School in the United Kingdom, launched YUG LAB in January 2025 in association with KCS Foundation India. Eighteen months later, the project has reached more than 2,200 students, women and girls across Samastipur, Darbhanga and Sitamarhi — districts where digital exclusion has long been the quiet tax on ambition.

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Not charity. Curriculum.

What separates YUG LAB from the familiar story of donated computers is that Esanika did not stop at the hardware. She wrote the course herself, building it around what a rural learner actually needs on a Monday morning rather than what a syllabus says they should know: • Creating flyers and posters — turning a self-help group, a tuition class or a small shop into something that can advertise itself • Navigating Government of India and state government digital schemes — so entitlements stop being rumours in a queue and become applications with a reference number • Safe social media — privacy settings, fraud and impersonation, and the confidence to be online without being prey • Everyday office skills — typing, files and folders, email, and producing a document that looks professional Teaching the economy, not just the interface The newest strand of the curriculum is the one Esanika is most insistent about: a computer is only useful if it earns something.

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Learners are taught to keep a household or shop ledger in a spreadsheet, to price a product by working backwards from cost, and to understand what interest does to a borrowed rupee over a year. Digital payments are taught alongside the arithmetic behind them — what a transaction record proves, why a savings habit compounds, and how a self-help group’s books should look when a bank officer asks to see them.

For women who have run small enterprises for years on memory alone, the shift is the difference between a business that can be described and one that can be financed.

Sunita Kumari, one of the first women to enrol at the Samastipur lab, puts it more plainly: “The first day I came to the lab, I would not touch the mouse. I thought I would spoil the machine. Whatever form I needed, somebody else had to fill it for me, and I had to wait. Now I come to the lab twice a week, I do my accounts on the computer here instead of in my head, and last month I applied for a government scheme myself and brought the receipt number home in my own handwriting. I do not own a computer. But the lab is there, and now I know what to do when I sit in front of it.” “She built an institution” Dr. Pankaj Jha, Founder of KCS Foundation, has watched the project from its first day.

“Most people who want to help send money. Esanika sent a system. She did not build a computer lab — she built an institution, and then she built the people who would run it without her. At seventeen, she understood something many seasoned development professionals miss: that dignity is delivered through skill, not sympathy.” “When she walked into our Samastipur lab in August, the women stood up — not for a donor, but for their teacher. That is the difference. Bihar has no shortage of talent; it has a shortage of access. Esanika is closing that gap one district at a time, and we intend to help her reach every one of them.” The multiplier: fifty teachers, not one The reason twenty computers have produced four-figure impact is a deliberate design choice — YUG LAB runs on a train-the-trainer model. Rather than teaching one classroom at a time, Esanika has trained roughly 50 local trainers over the past year. Each is taken through the full curriculum, then through the harder part: how to teach it to someone who is nervous, older, or convinced they are too late to learn. Trainers practise on one another, take sessions under observation, and return for refreshers as new modules are added, working from shared lesson plans rather than improvising.

To support the expansion of YUG LAB to new districts of Bihar, contact KCS Foundation India.

The effect compounds. A trainer certified in Samastipur is teaching in Darbhanga a month later, and the curriculum travels without its author.

7,000 kilometres, every weekend Esanika teaches digitally every weekend, term time included. On 12 August, she flew directly from England to Bihar to see the work in person — sitting with trainers, taking a physical session in the lab she built, meeting the women and girls on her attendance registers, and, tellingly, collecting their feedback rather than their applause. Several of those suggestions have already been written into the course.

She is now raising funds for additional laboratories in other districts of Bihar, so the digital literacy and economics modules reach learners who live too far from Samastipur to attend.

For the girl in Samastipur designing her first poster, the distance between a Charterhouse classroom and a Bihar village has never mattered less.

To support the expansion of YUG LAB to new districts of Bihar, contact KCS Foundation India.

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