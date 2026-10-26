From a Juice Centre in Surat to a Rs 500 Crore-Valued Mobile Retail Chain: Bhatia Mobile Returns to Its Roots in Rohtak

With over 500 stores across four states, Bhatia Mobile opens its first store in Haryana after adding 90 stores in just 90 days.

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 26: What began as a small juice centre has grown into a retail network of more than 500 mobile stores. The journey of Bhatia Mobile is a story of resilience, family dedication and customer trust. After establishing a strong presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the company has now opened its first Haryana store in Rohtak, the hometown of the Bhatia family.

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A Journey That Began with Adversity

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During the 1980s, Mr. Harbans Lal Bhatia was a successful businessman in Surat, operating textile weaving and wholesale businesses. However, an accident in 1986 left him bedridden for nearly three years. In his absence, the business collapsed, leaving the family with losses of approximately ₹80 lakh by 1989. To repay debts, the family had to sell its personal assets.

Mr. Harbans Lal Bhatia and his wife, Mrs. Kamlesh Kumari Bhatia, began again from a small rented shop, operating a PCO/STD booth alongside a juice centre. Their sons, Sanjeev and Nikhil, helped with the business while attending school. Waking up at 4 a.m. to visit the fruit market, managing the shop and then going to school became part of their daily routine. Through years of hard work, the family gradually rebuilt its business.

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From a Juice Centre to Mobile Retail

In 1996–97, the family entered the mobile accessories business and opened its first mobile store in Surat in 1998. Competitive pricing, an understanding of customer needs, and reliable service helped the business grow.

By 2003, Bhatia Mobile operated three stores in Surat, attracting customers from nearby towns such as Vapi, Valsad, Bilimora, Bardoli and Vyara. In 2007, the company adopted a franchise model, expanding to 85 stores by 2012. In 2014, it launched its own handset brand, HSL Mobile.

Today, Mr. Sanjeev Bhatia serves as the company’s Chairman, while Mr. Nikhil Bhatia is its Whole-Time Director, co-promoter and co-founder.

A Network of 500+ Stores Across Four States

Expanding beyond Gujarat, Bhatia Mobile established its presence in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Growing demand for smartphones, internet connectivity and digital payments in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities created new opportunities for expansion.

Earlier this year, the company opened 90 stores in just 90 days, demonstrating its rapid expansion capabilities. Its network now exceeds 500 mobile stores. Strong supply chains, logistics, staffing and employee training have played an important role in supporting this growth.

Despite the rise of online shopping, the company continues to focus on physical retail. Customers often prefer to compare cameras, battery life, features and financing options before purchasing a smartphone. Physical stores offer them the opportunity to explore devices firsthand and make informed decisions.

The company was listed on the BSE in 2018. According to the information provided, its annual turnover is approximately ₹1,000 crore, with a valuation of around ₹500 crore.

A Homecoming in Rohtak

The company’s first Haryana store is located at Shop No. 11–12, Municipal Market, Rohtak, Haryana – 124001. Opening a store in the family’s hometown represents more than business expansion; it is also an emotional return to its roots. Kamlesh Kumari Bhatia will be present for the store’s inauguration.

According to Mr. Sanjeev Bhatia, opening a store in Rohtak is an opportunity to reconnect with the family’s roots. Mr. Nikhil Bhatia believes customer trust remains the company’s greatest strength, and the family intends to carry this philosophy into Haryana.

Special Launch Offers for Customers

To celebrate the Rohtak store’s inauguration, Bhatia Mobile has announced several attractive offers. These include a neckband priced at ₹999 for just ₹90 and earbuds worth ₹1,999 for only ₹199. The company has also announced offers on select iPhone models at previous prices, along with easy EMI options.

Additionally, customers can participate in a Spin and Win promotion for a chance to win prizes, including an electric vehicle, television, washing machine, smartphones and other rewards. Applicable terms and conditions will apply.

The Next Chapter of Expansion

The Rohtak store marks the beginning of Bhatia Mobile’s expansion into Haryana. The company plans to strengthen its presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Its journey from a small juice centre to a network of more than 500 stores demonstrates how perseverance, customer-focused service and a strong business strategy can transform a family-run venture into a large retail enterprise.

About Bhatia Mobile: Founded in Surat, Gujarat, Bhatia Mobile is a family-run public limited mobile retail company. After entering the mobile accessories business in 1996–97 and opening its first mobile store in 1998, the company has grown to operate more than 500 stores across four states.

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