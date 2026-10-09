From a Waiting List to a New Lease of Life: 22-Year-Old Bihar Patient Undergoes Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery at Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur

ASD closure performed through a 4 cm incision, without cutting the breastbone and with only around 20 ml blood loss

Raipur, November 2026: For 22-year-old Patient from Bihar, a heart condition he had been living with since birth had become a source of uncertainty about his health and future.

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He was diagnosed with an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital heart condition in which there is an abnormal opening between the heart’s two upper chambers, allowing blood to flow between them. While some people with ASD may have few or no symptoms for years, the condition can require treatment depending on the size of the defect and its impact on the heart. Seeking treatment, he had earlier approached a reputed cardiac institution in Raipur, where he was placed on a waiting list. Wanting to explore another option, he subsequently consulted the Cardiology Team at Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur.

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Following a detailed clinical evaluation by the hospital’s multidisciplinary heart team, the doctors determined that he was suitable for Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) for closure of the ASD. After discussing the treatment approach, procedure and expected benefits with him and his family, the team proceeded with surgery.

A 4 cm incision instead of a conventional open-heart approach

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The ASD closure was performed through an incision of approximately 4 cm, avoiding the need to cut through the breastbone, or sternum, which is commonly involved in conventional open-heart surgery.

The procedure resulted in only around 20 ml of blood loss. The minimally invasive approach was chosen based on Azad’s individual clinical assessment and was aimed at addressing the cardiac defect while limiting surgical trauma.

For the young patient, the successful procedure brought an end to a prolonged period of uncertainty and offered him the confidence to look ahead.

Bringing advanced cardiac surgery closer to patients in Raipur

The procedure also marks an important milestone for Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, which performed its first Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) procedure on August 25, 2026.

Within weeks of starting its cardiac surgical programme, the hospital’s heart team has progressed to performing an advanced minimally invasive cardiac procedure, reflecting its focus on developing comprehensive cardiac care services in the region.

Dr. Jogesh Kumar Vishandasani, Clinical Lead – Complex Coronary & Structural Interventions, Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, said “Structural heart conditions require careful assessment of the patient’s anatomy and an individualised treatment plan. This case demonstrates how, in appropriately selected patients, minimally invasive approaches can help treat a cardiac defect while reducing the extent of surgical access. As we continue to strengthen our cardiac programme, our aim is to make advanced treatment options available closer to home for patients from Raipur, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions.”

Dr. Javed Parvez, Clinical Lead – Cardiology & Cardiac Electrophysiology, Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, said “ASD is a condition that can sometimes remain undetected for a long time, particularly when symptoms are mild or absent. A detailed cardiac evaluation is therefore important to understand the size and significance of the defect and decide the most appropriate treatment. In this case, our multidisciplinary assessment helped us identify a suitable treatment approach, keeping both his immediate recovery and long-term cardiac health in mind.”

Dr. Pratik Pandey, Sr. Consultant & Cardiac Surgeon (Adult & Paediatric CTVS) Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, said “ASD is a congenital heart defect that can remain unnoticed for years, but when treatment is indicated, timely intervention is important. In this case, after a comprehensive assessment by our heart team, minimally invasive surgery was considered an appropriate option. Performing the closure through a 4 cm incision, without cutting any bones and with minimal blood loss, demonstrates how cardiac surgery is evolving. Our aim is to offer patients advanced treatment options with the least possible surgical trauma, wherever medically appropriate.”

The doctors emphasised that minimally invasive cardiac surgery is not appropriate for every patient. The choice between a minimally invasive and conventional surgical approach depends on several factors, including the patient’s anatomy, the nature and size of the cardiac defect, overall health and the assessment of the multidisciplinary heart team.

A new beginning for Him

For Patient and his family, the successful surgery was more than just a medical procedure. After living with a congenital heart defect and experiencing the uncertainty of a waiting list, the treatment offered him a sense of relief and a renewed confidence about his future.

For Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, the case comes within weeks of the launch of its CTVS services and represents an encouraging step in the development of its advanced cardiac care programme.

Cardiac surgery has evolved significantly over the years, with appropriately selected patients now having access to smaller-incision and minimally invasive approaches that can reduce surgical trauma and support recovery.

At Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, the focus remains on combining clinical expertise, advanced technology and multidisciplinary decision-making to provide patients with appropriate treatment options closer to home.

About Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur

Artemis Shanti Hospital is committed to providing advanced, comprehensive healthcare services to patients in Raipur and the surrounding region. With a focus on specialised medical care, advanced technology and experienced clinical teams, the hospital aims to make high-quality healthcare more accessible to patients across Central India.

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