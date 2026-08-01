From Achievement to Possibility: Class 12 Student Achievers Make Somaiya Vidyavihar University Proud

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: For most students, a Class 12 score marks a significant milestone and the beginning of new aspirations, opportunities and possibilities. At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, that spirit of possibility took centre stage as 65 students who secured 95% and above in their Class 12 examinations were felicitated for their exceptional academic achievement. Drawing participants from 21 schools and junior colleges across India, the event celebrated academic excellence alongside the curiosity, discipline and ambition that shape future leaders, innovators and changemakers. Through inspiring interactions with academic leaders and educators, students were encouraged to broaden their perspectives, pursue careers with purpose, and build the character needed to lead with integrity and compassion. The gathering recognised achievement not as a destination, but as the beginning of a journey of learning, responsibility, and service.

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The students represented Bhavishya Yaan NM Joshi School, Green Fingers Global School, GSPM's Rushikul Vidyalaya, Kanakia International School, Lodha World School, Mayor World School, Pace Junior Science College, Podar International School, Prabhadevi Municipal Secondary School, Reliance Foundation School, S M Shetty High School and Junior College, Scottish High International School, Shreeya Devi Bhagirath Rathi Maheshwari Vidyapeeth, St Xavier Global Academy, Vidya Devi Jindal School, Billabong High International School, and SIES College.

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The cohort also included students from institutions within the Somaiya ecosystem, including The Somaiya School, S K Somaiya Vinaymandir, K J Somaiya College of Science and Commerce, and K J Somaiya Junior College of Arts and Commerce.

The ceremony was graced by Dr Bhavesh Patel, Professor and Principal, Shah & Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, as Chief Guest. With over three decades of experience in teaching, research and academic administration, Dr Patel brought both academic depth and real-world insight to the occasion.

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Addressing the students, Dr Bhavesh Patel said, "Your HSC score is not your destiny, it is your launchpad. As we now live in the world of AI, keep learning and transforming with time. Always stay curious, be creative and remember that failure is just a part of your growth journey. Your intelligence is a national resource; use it wisely and generously."

Dr Pradnya Prabhu, Principal, S K Somaiya College of Arts, Science and Commerce, attended as Special Guest, while Mr Ashish Tambe, Director, Public Relations, Somaiya Vidyavihar, was the Guest of Honour.

Prof Ajay Kapoor, Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, "A Class 12 result is not merely a score; it is a sign of consistency, curiosity, discipline and determination. But more importantly, it is the beginning of a larger journey. As these young achievers enter higher education, they will have the opportunity to discover new disciplines, ask deeper questions, build new capabilities and imagine futures that are meaningful not only for themselves, but also for society. At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe that education must open possibilities, and recognising excellence at this stage is one way of encouraging students to keep learning, exploring and growing."

Aarathy Thampy and Swaraj Thampi, parents of Vedant from The Somaiya School, who scored 96.40% in the Commerce stream, said, "Seeing our son achieve 96.40% is a moment of immense pride for our family. The recognition he received today made the achievement even more special. We are grateful to the teachers at The Somaiya School for their dedication, support and the nurturing environment they created for students."

The Somaiya Vidyavihar University Academic Excellence Awards celebrate Class 12 achievers not only for their scores, but for the discipline, resilience, curiosity and potential behind those scores. By bringing together students, parents, teachers, school leaders and academic experts, the initiative seeks to inspire young learners to see higher education as a space where knowledge opens minds, values shape choices and achievement grows into meaningful contribution.

Built on the 84-year legacy of Somaiya Vidyavihar, Somaiya Vidyavihar University is a multidisciplinary university that encourages students to learn across disciplines, engage with research and innovation, and grow as responsible individuals rooted in values. Guided by its motto, Knowledge Alone Liberates -- the University believes that education must nurture both capability and character.

Through the Somaiya Campus Showcase, students and parents were introduced to the University's vibrant academic ecosystem, research culture, innovation initiatives, interdisciplinary learning opportunities, entrepreneurship support and holistic campus life. The experience aimed to help students visualise the many pathways that open after Class 12 and understand higher education as a space of exploration, growth and purpose.

Over the past three years, the Somaiya Vidyavihar University Excellence Awards have grown into a meaningful platform for celebrating outstanding Class 12 students from schools across India. True to the University's belief in the transformative power of education, the awards encourage students to move from achievement to aspiration, and from aspiration to purposeful action.

About Somaiya Vidyavihar University

Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, established in 2019, is a private, self-financed university recognised by the University Grants Commission. Accredited with an 'A' Grade by NAAC, the University is built on the 84-year legacy of Somaiya Vidyavihar and is guided by the motto Knowledge Alone Liberates.

With a multidisciplinary academic ecosystem across management, engineering and technology, science, commerce and business studies, humanities and social sciences, education, design, dharma studies, civilisation studies, music and performing arts, art, film, language and literature, sports, library and information science, and allied areas, the University offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. Located in Mumbai, Somaiya Vidyavihar University integrates academic learning with research, innovation, entrepreneurship, industry engagement, experiential learning and holistic development.

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