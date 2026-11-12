From AI Native Advertising to Marketing System Delivery: BlueMedia launches partnership with ChatGPT Ads

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, BlueMedia officially launched its partnership with ChatGPT Ads. The partnership will focus on helping Chinese brands enter AI-powered conversational and decision-making scenarios while exploring innovative applications of AI Native advertising in global marketing.

As ChatGPT becomes increasingly embedded in how people search for information, compare products, make purchasing decisions, and choose services, generative AI is emerging as a new gateway connecting user needs with commercial information. ChatGPT now has more than 1.2 billion weekly active users globally. ChatGPT Ads first launched in the U.S. market in February this year and has since gradually expanded to more than 89 markets across North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and North Africa.

As a leading China-based provider of international marketing services, BlueMedia brings extensive experience in global marketing, having served more than 100,000 clients across key industries, including consumer electronics, gaming, e-commerce, internet services, and automotive. With local service networks established in markets including the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, the Netherlands, Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia, BlueMedia has built an integrated service model that combines global media resources, industry expertise, and local market operations. Guided by its "AI + Globalization 2.0" strategy, BlueMedia continues to advance its AI Native transformation, integrating AI technologies into market intelligence, creative production, media buying, and performance optimization, while expanding the application of AI across real-world marketing scenarios.

The adoption of AI capabilities at scale is also becoming a critical foundation for BlueMedia's global marketing services. Powered by the Blue AI technology platform and its suite of products, BlueMedia continues to extend AI beyond individual tools and into end-to-end marketing workflows, progressively advancing toward higher levels of intelligence characterized by autonomous decision-making and execution. BlueFocus currently has more than 1,000 AI agents deployed in live business operations. Within its international marketing business, revenue from AI-driven operations involving long-running tasks completed through A2A (Agent-to-Agent) interactions and autonomous AI decision-making has exceeded RMB 300 million. By advancing from AI capability development to deployment at scale in real business environments, BlueMedia is building an AI-driven marketing services ecosystem that also provides a stronger foundation for the commercial deployment of emerging advertising formats such as ChatGPT Ads.

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To address user needs and commercial conversion pathways within AI-powered conversational experiences, BlueMedia has combined its Blue AI technology capabilities with its global marketing expertise to build a full-stack AI marketing service framework covering user intent insights, product analysis, advertising strategy, context hints optimization, landing page review and development, data monitoring, ad campaign execution, and performance analysis. This framework enables BlueMedia to deliver end-to-end advertising solutions tailored to ChatGPT Ads. BlueMedia has already launched ChatGPT Ads campaigns for its first group of brand clients, with preliminary data indicating that campaign performance is exceeding industry averages. In parallel, BlueMedia has introduced tailored solutions for industries including e-commerce, travel, and AI applications, addressing the distinct business needs of different markets and brands. As these initiatives progress, BlueMedia will continue to refine its standardized advertising service framework powered by Blue AI, build on campaign experience across markets and industries, and advance AI native advertising from early adoption toward deployment at scale.

BlueMedia aims to work with ChatGPT Ads to connect AI Native advertising, model capabilities, and marketing systems, using long-term data feedback and real-world business practice to help AI continuously learn and improve in actual marketing scenarios, while enabling brands to build sustainable, long-term AI marketing capabilities across global markets.

The value of AI goes beyond improving efficiency. More fundamentally, it is reshaping how marketing is produced, delivered, and monetized. Globalization, in turn, provides a much broader range of real-world scenarios for AI Native capabilities. Looking ahead, BlueMedia will continue to deepen its "AI + Globalization" capabilities, embed AI more deeply into brands' global marketing systems, and explore more frontier AI Native marketing scenarios around the real needs of Chinese companies going global, accelerating its journey toward becoming a truly global AI marketing technology company.

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