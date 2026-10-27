From AI Pilots to Enterprise-Wide Impact: IIT Roorkee Programme Prepares Leaders to Govern and Scale AI

As organisations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, leaders must decide which initiatives merit investment, how to govern autonomous systems and how to translate pilots into measurable business outcomes.

The challenge is evident in the research. Gartner reports that 83% of CEOs identified AI as the technology most likely to affect their industries over the next three years. Separately, only 26% of executives rated their C-suite peers as confident and proficient in AI. PwC’s 2026 Digital Trends in Operations Survey found that 89% of operations and supply chain leaders at US companies said their technology investments had not fully delivered expected results.

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Against this backdrop, iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee , is offering the Executive Certificate in Digital Transformation for Leaders with AI (DTAI), a five-month, leadership-focused programme designed to help senior professionals evaluate, govern and scale AI across their organisations. Its central premise is that the gap is not simply in the technology, but in the leadership required to integrate it into business strategy, operating models and decision-making. No coding experience is required.

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Moving beyond AI experimentation

The programme addresses the decisions leaders face when evaluating AI proposals, assessing GenAI and Agentic AI applications, and determining how initiatives can progress from pilots to enterprise adoption. Its curriculum is structured across seven pillars and 20 modules, spanning digital transformation foundations, intelligent systems, enterprise operating models, functional applications, leadership and investment, industry-specific learning, and an executive capstone.

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A distinctive focus is the governance of Agentic AI. Participants explore how AI agents reason, remember and plan, alongside enterprise use cases, multi-agent collaboration and the risks of autonomous execution. The curriculum also addresses human-in-the-loop systems, accountability, guardrails and the considerations leaders should evaluate before deploying Agentic AI. GenAI topics include enterprise large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), hallucination management and AI reliability at a conceptual level.

The programme also examines why AI pilots can fail to scale and what organisations need to move beyond isolated experiments. Key areas include:

• Enterprise AI strategy: Identify high-value opportunities, assess AI readiness and prioritise initiatives against business objectives.

• Operating models and governance: Explore AI-ready enterprise structures, centralised versus federated approaches, human-AI workflows and change readiness.

• Investment and value realisation: Develop AI business cases, assess return on investment, evaluate vendors and consider procurement and cost-benefit trade-offs.

• Cross-functional transformation: Examine AI applications across marketing, finance, risk, operations, supply chains and workforce management.

Participants can choose one of two industry tracks: AI in Traditional Sectors, covering areas such as BFSI, healthcare, government, infrastructure and energy; or AI in Technology and Digital Business, covering technology, IT services, e-commerce, media, direct-to-consumer businesses and global capability centres.

Applying strategy to organisational challenges

Practical application runs through the learning journey. Participants work on AI readiness assessment, business model design, human-AI workflow redesign and transformation planning. The executive capstone brings these elements together, requiring participants to develop an enterprise AI transformation strategy, including a prioritised roadmap, operating model blueprint, governance considerations, implementation approach and executive presentation.

The programme combines two live online sessions each week, led by industry experts and programme leaders, with approximately 10 hours of live online masterclasses delivered by faculty members from IITs and other premier institutions.

iHUB DivyaSampark is a Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Roorkee, established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), initiated by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. It is a Section 8 company.

Programme details and eligibility

The programme is intended for business and functional leaders, digital transformation professionals, consultants, strategy specialists, and innovation, product and technology leaders responsible for organisational change. Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or higher; diploma holders with at least three years of work experience are also eligible.

• Duration: Five months, approximately 8–10 hours per week, excluding break weeks.

• Format: 100% live online, with hands-on exercises and an executive capstone.

• Start date: 22 December 2026.

• Programme fee: ₹1,30,000 plus GST, with flexible payment options.

• Campus immersion: Optional, at IIT Roorkee's Noida campus, available only to participants who successfully complete the programme.

Participants who complete all graded assignments with a minimum overall score of 50%, score at least 50% in the capstone and maintain at least 50% attendance receive the Executive Certificate (Certificate of Completion).

For programme enquiries, write to ihubiitroorkee.certificates@emeritus.org or WhatsApp +91 86570 38243 (messages only; no calls).

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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