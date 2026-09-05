From AI to Agility: Adgully’s CMOs’ Charcha Bengaluru 2026 Unpacks the Future of Marketing

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Adgully Network successfully hosted the CMOs’ Charcha – Bengaluru Chapter 2026 & DATAMATIXX Awards on September 1, 2026, at Bengaluru, bringing together leading marketers, brand custodians, agency heads and industry experts for a day of insightful conversations on the rapidly evolving marketing ecosystem.

Advertisement

Themed “The Future-Ready Marketer: Predictive, Personal And Purpose-Driven,” the Bengaluru Chapter explored how technology, data, AI, contextual relevance, consumer communities and purpose are reshaping the role of the modern marketer. The event featured a series of keynote sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions examining the changing relationship between brands and consumers, while also delving into contextual advertising, CTV, retail media, programmatic advertising and the evolving role of technology in brand building.inal

Advertisement

The event brought together an influential line-up of industry leaders, including Ranjana Mangla – Head – Digital Ad Sales & YouTube Business, Sony Pictures Networks India; Akshay Agrawal, Head – Linear Ad Sales, Sony Pictures Networks India; Manas Gupta, Worldwide Personalization Lead – Digital Commerce, Lenovo; Ganga Ganapathi – International Marketing Leader, Publicis Sapient; Anil Gurnani, Chief Operating Officer, TTK Prestige; Sujata Singh, President- South, Havas Media India; Nitin Khanna, Vice President Marketing, Acko; Praseed Prasad, President – Growth and Marketing South Asia, WPP Media; Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer; Varun Oberoi – Head of Marketing, Indo Nissin Foods; Ken Sekhar – Marketing Head, POCO; and Nabajit Nath, Sales Director, India, Kargo. The speakers brought diverse perspectives on personalisation, growth marketing, media, technology, consumer engagement and the changing demands on today’s marketing leaders.

A key focus of the discussions was the need for marketers to move beyond conventional approaches and build brands that are increasingly predictive, personalised and purpose-driven. Conversations highlighted how AI and data are accelerating decision-making, while contextual relevance, consumer understanding and human insight continue to remain critical to building meaningful brand connections.

Advertisement

The best leaders today are those who connect business ambition with marketing impact, driving growth, building relevance, embracing innovation and shaping what comes next.

Adgully, together with its Jury, recognises outstanding leaders from brands and agencies who have demonstrated this ability, translating vision into impact, navigating change and creating meaningful influence across businesses, brands and the wider marketing ecosystem.

Champions of Business & Marketing Leadership:

- Praseed Prasad – WPP Media

- Anil Gurnani – TTK Prestige

- Suman Pal – Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting

- Nitin Khanna – Acko

- Manas Gupta – Lenovo

- Sooraj Balakrishnan – Acer

- Daman Bali – Zivame

- Aditi Olemann – Cashfree Payments

- Varun Oberoi – Indo Nissin Foods

- Venkatesh Kashyap – HiveMinds

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network, said, “The future-ready marketer is not simply someone who adopts the latest technology, but someone who understands how to combine technology with human insight. The conversations at CMOs’ Charcha Bengaluru reflected how marketers are navigating the intersection of AI, data, personalisation and purpose while keeping the consumer at the centre. The event brought together diverse perspectives that can help shape the next chapter of marketing in India.”

DATAMATIXX Awards spotlight excellence in marketing and digital innovation

The DATAMATIXX Awards added another important dimension to the event by recognising outstanding work, innovation and excellence across the marketing, advertising, media and digital ecosystem. The awards celebrated brands and agencies that are pushing the boundaries of technology-led marketing and setting new benchmarks in creativity, engagement and performance.

Spotlight on the Winners

- Outstanding Achievement in AI-Powered Programmatic Excellence – Mobavenue

- Best Programmatic Capabilities by an Agency – Appmontize Media

- Best Interactive Mobile Campaign – Sony Pictures

- Best Programmatic Video Campaign – Mia by Tanishq

- Best Content Marketing Campaign – State Bank Of India

The Bengaluru chapter was supported by a strong partner ecosystem comprising Sony Vizha & Sony LIV as Presenting Partners; Crichit by Adsphire and Napptix as Co-Powered By Partners; Kargo as Creative Adtech Partner; Animoov, Apptrove, CereOne and Vertoz as Gold Partners; Sweet Karam Coffee as Gifting Partner; Digital Jalebi as Experiential Partner; and Peritus Ideas Private Limited as Event Management Partner.

Check out the detailed conversations on Adgully website

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date information on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. The portal covers the entire ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Founded in 2009, Adgully has established a strong presence in the online space, alongside a legacy of high-impact industry events including DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX, and nationwide editions of CMOs’ Charcha across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)