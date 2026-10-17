From Ancient Indian Wisdom to Quantum Mysteries: Hubhawks Presents Shamit Bagchi’s Bloodstone at Frankfurt 2026

At the 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair, Hubhawks presented Bloodstone , the latest novel by author Shamit Bagchi, bringing a story that blends ancient Indian wisdom, mythology and quantum mysteries to an international literary audience. Bagchi was present in person at the fair, adding an author-led dimension to the book’s international showcase.

Bloodstone explores the intersection of ancient knowledge and modern scientific thought, weaving together questions of history, belief and the mysteries of existence. Through its narrative, Bagchi invites readers to consider how ideas rooted in the past may intersect with contemporary understandings of science, consciousness and the universe.

Advertisement

The novel’s distinctive premise places it at the crossroads of multiple genres, combining elements of mythology, mystery and speculative fiction. By drawing on the depth of Indian philosophical traditions while engaging with ideas associated with quantum theory, Bloodstone offers readers a narrative that moves beyond conventional storytelling. It encourages curiosity about the connections between inherited knowledge, unexplained phenomena and the questions that continue to challenge human understanding.

Advertisement

Bagchi’s presence at the Frankfurt Book Fair was an important part of the book’s international presentation. The fair provided an opportunity to bring the author and his work into the wider publishing conversation, introducing Bloodstone to readers and industry professionals from different literary and cultural backgrounds. His participation also helped place the novel’s themes in a broader context, where stories inspired by Indian thought can engage with global conversations around science, philosophy and fiction.

For Hubhawks, presenting Bloodstone at Frankfurt was part of its effort to bring distinctive storytelling to international attention and create opportunities for Indian authors to connect with a wider readership. The book’s combination of cultural references and contemporary questions offers an entry point for readers interested in narratives that cross boundaries between established genres.

Advertisement

The Frankfurt Book Fair remains an important meeting place for publishers, authors, literary agents and readers, creating opportunities for books to travel across markets and cultures. In this setting, Bloodstone brought together a locally rooted perspective and themes with a wider international appeal.

With Shamit Bagchi present in person, Hubhawks’ showcase of Bloodstone highlighted both the novel and the author behind it. The presentation reflected the continuing potential of stories that draw from Indian knowledge traditions while exploring questions that resonate across borders, disciplines and generations.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)