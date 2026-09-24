From Ancient Wisdom to Everyday Life: Antar Yog Foundation Launches Second Edition of Acharya Upendra Ji’s Shri Ganpati Atharvasheersha Bhashya

Mumbai, 20-21 September 2026: Grand and Divine Bhadrapada Ganesh Special Event and Maha Chandi Homa Conclude Successfully Under Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji's guidance at Antar Yog Gurukul; Participation of 51+ Revered Brahmans, Powerful Mantra Chanting, Sacred Abhisheks, Divine Yadnya and Profound Sadhana

Antar Yog Foundation Takes a Step Towards Connecting the Deeper Wisdom of Shri Ganpati Atharvasheersha with Daily Life; Second Edition of the Most Extensive and Profound Shri Ganpati Atharvasheersha Bhashya Authored by Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji Launched

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As every year, under the guidance of Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji, Antar Yog Foundation successfully conducted the grand and divine Bhadrapada Ganesh Special Event at Antar Yog Gurukul, Mumbai. The event marked an important step towards understanding the deeper spiritual, philosophical and practical dimensions of Shri Ganpati Atharvasheersha, rather than limiting it to religious recitation and rituals.

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The grand programme witnessed the participation of 51+ revered Brahmans.

On this sacred occasion, the second edition of the most extensive and profound Shri Ganpati Atharvasheersha Bhashya, authored by Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji, was launched in the presence of the Brahmans and seekers. This Mahagranth provides an extensive exposition of the mantras of Atharvasheersha, their spiritual significance and their philosophical content.

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Rather than merely providing the literal meaning of each mantra of Atharvasheersha, the book explains its relevance to the mind, intellect, conduct, relationships, wealth, health, spirituality and self-awakening.

A distinctive feature of this exposition is that profound spiritual principles have been explained through simple examples from daily life. Therefore, even readers who are not familiar with Sanskrit mantras can connect with this knowledge with ease. The book is intended not only for seekers who recite Atharvasheersha, but also for young people seeking direction in life, entrepreneurs aspiring for growth in business, homemakers seeking balance in family and relationships, parents concerned about the future of their children, and retired individuals seeking the next purpose in life.

The Mahagranth places the knowledge of Shri Ganpati Atharvasheersha in the context of the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Ganesh Gita, Dnyaneshwari and other sources of the Indian classical knowledge tradition.

During this memorable event, Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji conducted a special knowledge session on “Shri Ganpati Atharvasheersha and its Practical Application in Daily Life.”

Seekers received a rare opportunity to reflect on how the study of Indian spiritual texts can enrich their understanding of self-reflection, values in life, conduct and Sadhana.

Guidance on Goddess Saraswati and Saraswati Sadhana

The divine event also included special guidance on the traditional knowledge associated with Goddess Saraswati and Saraswati Sadhana. Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji explained the significance of worshipping Goddess Saraswati, the relevant mantras and the traditional methods of Sadhana in a simple manner.

The subject was further explained with references from the Devi Bhagwat Mahapuran, introducing seekers to various spiritual aspects of Saraswati Sadhana.

For students and seekers interested in knowledge, learning and discernment, understanding the place of Goddess Saraswati in the Indian tradition was an important part of the programme.

Under the guidance of Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji and in the presence of 51+ revered Brahmans, the following rituals and service activities were conducted as part of the special programme:

- Shri Ganpati Atharvasheersha Sahasravartan

- Devi Sukta Mantra Chanting

- Shri Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati Abhishek

- Collective mantra chanting dedicated to Lord Ganesh, Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Durga, Maha Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva

- Yadnya with the mantras of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati

- Brahman Seva and Daan

Under the guidance of Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji, a free opportunity for members of the public to participate in person at Antar Yog Gurukul was also provided for a period during the afternoon.

During this period, participating seekers joined the Atharvasheersha Sahasravartan, Abhishek, collective mantra chanting, Guru Seva and Brahman Seva. The programme concluded with Maha Aarti.

Acharya Upendra Ji’s Message on Awakening Knowledge and Nation-Building

On this occasion, Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji shared his message on the spiritual significance of Lord Ganesha and the importance of the Indian knowledge tradition.

He said:

“Lord Ganesha is not merely a deity of the Hindu religion. He represents higher knowledge and the power within human beings to awaken that knowledge, namely the power of discernment. When India recognises this truth and collectively adopts the right Sadhana and conduct to awaken the inherent power of discernment in every individual, only then can it move forward towards becoming a Vishwa Guru.”

This message reflects Acharya Ji’s vision of connecting the Indian knowledge tradition with individual development and viewing the awakening of knowledge in a wider social and national context.

Maha Chandi Homa

The Bhadrapada Ganesh Special Event formed the first phase of the two-day spiritual programme held at Antar Yog Gurukul on 20 and 21 September 2026.

The second phase, the Maha Chandi Homa held on 21 September 2026, focused on the Sadhana of Maha Lakshmi, Maha Saraswati and Maha Kali, along with a valuable knowledge session by Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji.

On this occasion, a Yadnya using powerful Beej Mantras in accordance with scriptural methods, along with a rare Sadhana, was conducted.

Children, students and parents were also invited to participate in this special event.

For the material and spiritual progress of individuals, and with the resolve to once again spread the light of the Gurukul tradition and Vedantic knowledge across Bharat, Goddess Saraswati was worshipped.

Saraswati Sadhana is said to enhance memory and concentration, as well as creativity and artistic ability.

With the resolve to contribute towards making Bharat an economic power of the world along with individual prosperity, prayers were offered to Maha Lakshmi.

Maha Kali was invoked for the destruction of negativity and the awakening of indomitable strength.

The memorable event also included a session of beautiful devotional songs, which filled the atmosphere with devotional joy and bliss.

The programme concluded with Maha Aarti, after which the seekers returned with happiness, having experienced Guru Kripa and peace of mind.

About Antar Yog Foundation

The motto of Antar Yog Foundation is “Janahitaya Swayam Mokshay Cha” — “Liberation of self through service of humanity.”

For more than 20 years, Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji has been working to make India’s spiritual knowledge and knowledge traditions accessible in a simple manner to different sections of society.

The Foundation’s work is based on the resolve of “Transforming Minds, Transforming Lives and Transforming the Nation.” It conducts various programmes and initiatives related to spiritual education, Sadhana, traditional knowledge, social service and public welfare.

Through its various initiatives, Antar Yog Foundation seeks to connect the deeper principles of the Indian knowledge tradition with the needs of contemporary life and inspire every individual towards their study, practice and experience.

Website:

https://antaryogfoundation.in

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