From Atoms to the Universe: Dr. R. Lakshmi Priya’s Pachyderm Tales Redefines Learning for Children Across Continents

Revolutionary educational publishing initiative transforms storytelling into a global movement for inclusive and interactive learning Chennai, India – Picture this: a roomful of children who have never experienced interactive learning suddenly gasping in wonder at books that make science come alive through storytelling. Their fingers trace colorful pages while educators weave magic around each concept. This is not fantasy but the educational reality created by Dr. R. Lakshmi Priya, Founder of Pachyderm Tales, a global literature and arts foundation transforming education through narrative and creativity.

Born during the isolated months of June 2020, Pachyderm Tales has since nurtured over 750 books across 14 languages*, reshaping the publishing landscape. What began as Dr. Priya’s answer to the question, “What happens after the creative spark ignites?”, has grown into a movement making complex subjects—from atoms to the universe—accessible through storytelling, illustrations, and hands-on activities.

STEAM Education with a Narrative Twist Dr. Priya’s methodology bridges science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) with authentic storytelling and research. Each book combines accuracy with wonder, ensuring curiosity thrives alongside facts. Wildlife-focused works like the Ananth series bring children closer to nature with real photography, fostering both knowledge and empathy.

Educational Equity: The Prakrati Project Her passion for inclusivity extends to underserved communities. Through the *Prakrati Project*, 100 STEAM-focused books will be distributed free of cost to tribal children in Pachamalai, Kollimalai, and Sathyamangalam. Launching on November 14 (Children’s Day in India), this initiative underscores her commitment to reaching the most marginalized learners first.

Global Reach and Cultural Inclusivity With books published in English, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati, Nepali, Bahasa Indonesia, and French**, Dr. Priya breaks linguistic barriers. Collaborations with universities in Indonesia, technology institutes in Bangkok, and workshops in Bhutan showcase the growing global footprint of Pachyderm Tales.

Recognition and Future Vision Dr. Priya’s impact has been acknowledged through honors such as the Sheminent Award 2025, Women Icon Award 2024, Yuva Shakti Award 2023, Best Brand Award, and the International Social Worker Award**. Yet, she views awards as milestones, not endpoints. Looking ahead, her vision includes building a global creative sanctuary for artists, expanding into OTT platforms, audiobooks, and forging partnerships with leading international publishers.

“Education must spark curiosity while honoring cultural roots,” says Dr. Priya. “Our books don’t just teach facts—they inspire children to fall in love with learning, to think creatively, and to grow into responsible global citizens." About Pachyderm Tales Founded in 2020 by Dr. R. Lakshmi Priya, Pachyderm Tales is a literature and arts foundation dedicated to revolutionizing education through storytelling. With over 750 titles published in 14 languages, the organization integrates STEAM education, cultural preservation, and social responsibility, ensuring quality educational resources reach learners worldwide, from urban classrooms to tribal villages.

