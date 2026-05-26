From Bankura To Cannes: Film Industry Stylist Patralekha Shi Showcases Bishnupuri Silk Globally

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Mumbai-based celebrity stylist and creative visionary Patralekha Shi brought the timeless elegance of Bishnupuri silk to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026 under Femm International, creating a striking fashion moment rooted in Indian heritage and craftsmanship while representing India on an international cultural platform.

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Originally from Bankura, West Bengal, Patralekha Shi grew up surrounded by the artistic richness of Bishnupur's iconic Baluchari and Swarnachari weaves -- textiles celebrated for their intricate storytelling, craftsmanship, and cultural legacy. While building an illustrious career in the film industry over the last 20 years as a stylist, working with Bollywood personalities and international clients, she remained deeply connected to the cultural heritage that shaped her roots and creative vision.

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Her appearance at Cannes went far beyond fashion, serving as a celebration of India's textile legacy on one of the world's most influential global stages. Through the international platform supported by Femm International, Patralekha used the spotlight to advocate for the artisans of Bishnupur and bring global recognition to the beauty and craftsmanship of Bishnupuri silk.

Speaking about the experience, Patralekha Shi said, "Coming from Bankura and standing on the Cannes red carpet wearing the legacy of Bishnupur feels deeply emotional and meaningful for me. After spending over two decades in the film and fashion industry, this moment was about taking a part of my roots to the global stage and celebrating the artisans whose craft deserves worldwide recognition."

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Mohini Sharma added, "At Femm International, our vision has always been to create global opportunities that celebrate India's rich culture, heritage, and craftsmanship. Patralekha beautifully represented the timeless artistry of Bishnupuri silk at Cannes, proving that traditional Indian weaves deserve a strong place on the international fashion stage."

The look ultimately stood as a tribute to the artisans behind the craft, honouring generations of artistry while presenting Indian heritage in a fresh, globally relevant way. Through her Cannes appearance, Patralekha Shi reinforced that traditional Indian textiles are not only meant to be preserved but proudly celebrated on the world stage through fashion, storytelling, and culture.

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