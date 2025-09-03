From Bhopal to Oxford: Local Author Ritesh S. Nigam Wins 'Author of the Year' at Prestigious Summit

VMPL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] / Oxford [UK], September 3: The flame of the Gita that was first kindled in Bhopal last December with the launch of Svagita has now reached the hallowed halls of the University of Oxford. Ritesh S. Nigam, a Bhopal-born author now residing in England, was honoured with the 'Author of the Year Award' at the World Leaders Summit held at Keble College, Oxford, where he also launched the English edition of his acclaimed work Srimad Bhagwad Svagita.

The recognition marks a remarkable journey for the 50-year-old writer, whose unique approach to ancient wisdom has resonated with readers across continents. Speaking at the ceremony, Nigam was characteristically humble: "This award belongs not to me, but to the Gita itself. It belongs to every reader who has found strength in its pages. The English edition is our effort to carry the eternal wisdom of the Gita into more hearts worldwide."

Nigam's Svagita has already garnered significant acclaim in its Hindi edition, particularly for transforming the traditional scripture into an accessible journal format that allows readers to engage personally with the text. The approach has struck a chord with both traditional readers and younger audiences seeking spiritual guidance in contemporary times.

The author's literary journey began with his innovative Link Poetry style and six-word storytelling, inspired by Ernest Hemingway's famous flash fiction. His work has been featured extensively in both Indian and British media, chronicling his evolution from personal struggles to international recognition.

This Oxford honour follows Nigam's recent recognition at the UK House of Commons, where he was celebrated as a 'Global Trailblazer' at the Asian UK Business Meet and Awards 2025. Beyond his literary achievements, he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to social causes--from cycling London to Paris to raise funds for sick children, to pioneering crowdfunding book publishing models that have helped establish libraries in countries like Brazil.

Literary critics have noted that Nigam's work transcends personal narrative, representing a broader vision of literature as a tool for healing, dialogue, and compassion. His publishing mentorship through initiatives like Inkdness and the Consciouspreneur Campaign has supported emerging authors while simultaneously raising funds for charitable causes.

The success story resonates particularly strongly in Bhopal, where Nigam's roots run deep. Local literary circles have watched with pride as their hometown author has carried the city's cultural heritage to international platforms.

As the English edition of Svagita becomes available worldwide, it represents not just a personal triumph for Nigam, but a bridge between ancient Indian wisdom and contemporary global consciousness--a journey that began in the heart of Madhya Pradesh and has now found its place among the spires of Oxford.

