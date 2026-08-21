From Bookshelf to Classroom: Contemporary Book Enters Degree Curriculum at Andhra Pradesh College

S.K.P. Government College (Autonomous), Guntakal includes Anjanamma – Igniting Aspirations in its degree curriculum, highlighting the growing role of contemporary writing in higher education

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Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh: S.K.P. Government College (Autonomous), Guntakal, has approved Anjanamma – Igniting Aspirations, authored by Chattanathan D and published by StoryMirror, for inclusion in its degree curriculum. The work was approved through the college’s Board of Studies in English and its Academic Council.

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The inclusion reflects a broader shift in higher education, where contemporary writing is increasingly finding space alongside established literary texts, offering students perspectives closer to present-day realities.

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“When a book enters an academic curriculum, it moves beyond individual readership and becomes part of a shared learning experience. For contemporary publishing, this means that books being written today can also contribute to the classrooms of tomorrow,” said StoryMirror.

Notably, Chattanathan D is an alumnus of S.K.P. Government College. “The journey from sitting in those classrooms as a student to having my work enter them is deeply humbling. I hope it encourages students to believe their circumstances need not limit their aspirations,” he said.

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Anjanamma – Igniting Aspirations placed the author among the top 50 authors of 2022 in a listing by Delhi Wires. Chattanathan D writes across both fiction and non-fiction, and his earlier award-winning title My Rides with Sahib was also a bestseller.

His crime novel The Heel carries a particular connection to the same town. Described as a riveting investigative novel of deception, betrayal and revenge, the book opens when a young girl comes under the fast-moving Chennai Express, sending shockwaves through the small town of Guntakal, and follows the chain of events that her death sets in motion. Published by StoryMirror, the novel has been signed for a screen adaptation as a feature film in partnership with Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.

Alongside his writing, Chattanathan D is co-promoter of Arya.ag and Managing Director at Aryadhan Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd., having previously served as group product head at ICICI Bank Ltd.

About StoryMirror

StoryMirror is a Mumbai-based publishing house and India’s largest literary platform, working with authors across fiction, non-fiction, poetry and other forms of writing. Founded in 2015, the company has published over 1,200 physical books with more than 1,000 authors, has over 30 national bestsellers to its name, and has had three of its books adapted into films. Its titles are distributed through Amazon, Flipkart, Ingram and over 100 bookstores in India and abroad.

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