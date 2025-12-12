PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 12: Fumme, began in Calicut, not in a Parisian lab or a luxury boardroom, but in the everyday work of people who have spent years around scent. For co-founders Sufiyan Vayoli and Fasal Rahman, attars, oils, and blends have always been part of life, shaped by Middle Eastern fragrance culture and the quieter sensibilities of coastal Kerala.

Over the years, as they explored perfumes across India, one pattern kept repeating itself: most fragrances simply did not hold their character in Indian weather. Heat and humidity swallowed the scent. French compositions faded too quickly. Middle Eastern blends felt too heavy for everyday use. Designer perfumes were familiar, sometimes predictable, and often lost their nuance by midday.

The brand's starting point has always been simple: to create original, modern fragrances engineered specifically for Indian conditions.

Each Fumme perfume is built from scratch using high-quality European oils and then balanced in India, on Indian skin, in real Indian climate, where temperature, humidity, and daily routines genuinely matter. The focus isn't only on strength or projection, but on a fragrance maintaining its character from morning until night without becoming sharp, flat, or faint.

"We didn't start Fumme to copy Paris or Dubai," says co-founder Sufiyan Vayoli. "We started it because most perfumes don't survive a full Indian day, and we knew India deserved scents that are refined yet truly high-performing."

"Performance is not about loudness," adds co-founder Fasal Rahman. "It's about how a fragrance behaves on your skin in our weather, it should feel like you, through the whole day."

Fumme's newest space in Forum South Bengaluru is the brand's first outside Kerala. It is designed less like a conventional store and more like a place to slow down with scent: to test perfumes on skin, wait, and see how they evolve over time, rather than making a quick decision on a paper strip.

The brand's identity remains deliberately quiet and unhurried, minimal packaging, honest language, original compositions, and no exaggerated claims. Fumme is built for people who don't need their perfume to shout, but still want it to stay with them confidently, even in Indian weather.

It is still early days for Fumme in new cities, but its direction is clear: to grow carefully into places where people value craft over hype, subtlety over noise, and where the scent itself remains the center of attention.

No noise. Just good perfume, that holds its character, especially in India's weather.

