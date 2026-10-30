From Campaigns to AI-Powered Growth: How AI Is Redefining Modern Marketing

Marketing is entering a new phase, where competitive advantage depends not just on campaign creativity but on how effectively organisations use technology, data and artificial intelligence to understand customers and drive growth. Generative AI is accelerating content creation, predictive analytics is helping marketers anticipate customer behaviour, and Agentic AI is opening up new possibilities for automating marketing workflows.

For businesses in India, the challenge is no longer simply whether to adopt AI, but how to integrate it into marketing strategies while delivering measurable outcomes and preserving customer trust.

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According to Salesforce’s 2026 State of Marketing research, 81% of marketers in India have adopted AI. Yet, fragmented customer data and poor data quality continue to constrain AI-driven personalisation. The findings highlight a growing gap between adopting AI and using it effectively to improve customer engagement.

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From Campaign Execution to Intelligent Customer Engagement

Generative AI and Agentic AI are changing how marketing teams create content, execute campaigns and engage customers. Their potential extends beyond faster production to more connected, personalised customer experiences.

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Key applications include:

• Content and campaign execution: Generative AI helps marketers develop content and campaign assets more efficiently, freeing up time for strategy and creative direction.

• Automated customer journeys: Agentic AI can coordinate tasks and workflows towards defined objectives, supporting personalised interactions across touchpoints.

• Data-led personalisation: CRM platforms, customer analytics and marketing automation help brands understand customer behaviour and tailor communications across acquisition, engagement and retention.

• Performance optimisation: Integrated data and analytics enable teams to evaluate campaign effectiveness, identify opportunities and make more informed marketing investments.

However, technology alone does not guarantee better outcomes. Fragmented data, disconnected platforms and unclear returns on investment can undermine implementation. Marketers must also balance automation with customer privacy, responsible AI use and appropriate human oversight.

Why Marketing Professionals Need to Bridge Strategy and Technology

As marketing becomes increasingly data-driven, professionals need to combine traditional marketing expertise with an understanding of AI, analytics and technology integration. This is particularly important for managers responsible for growth strategy, customer experience, marketing budgets and cross-functional transformation.

The priority is not adopting every emerging tool, but understanding which technologies address specific business challenges, how to integrate them into existing workflows and how to measure their impact. These capabilities can help professionals move beyond campaign execution towards broader, technology-enabled marketing leadership.

Building MarTech and AI Capabilities for the Next Phase of Marketing

Against this backdrop, MICA’s offers a learning pathway for marketing professionals, digital marketers, brand managers, growth specialists and business leaders looking to strengthen their AI-driven marketing capabilities.

The 26-week online programme combines marketing strategy with practical exposure to the technologies reshaping customer engagement. Its curriculum covers:

• MarTech strategy: Marketing technology platforms, CRM, customer lifecycle management, personalisation, retention and technology investments.

• Generative AI and Agentic AI: Applications in content creation, search, social media, email marketing, customer journeys and automated campaign workflows.

• Data-driven marketing: AI-powered insights, forecasting, audience targeting and pricing decisions.

• Emerging technologies and responsible adoption: Immersive marketing, privacy, security and the implications of evolving technologies.

The learning experience combines pre-recorded faculty lectures with weekly live sessions led by industry experts, industry use cases, mini-projects and assignments. Live demonstrations of Generative AI and Agentic AI tools offer practical context for integrating these technologies into marketing workflows.

A key component is the capstone project, in which participants design a full-funnel, AI-powered MarTech stack spanning customer acquisition, engagement, retention and loyalty. Participants also receive MICA Executive Alumni Status.

Programme details:

• Start date: 22 December 2026

• Duration: 26 weeks, online

• Weekly commitment: 4–6 hours

• Programme fee: ₹1,29,500 plus GST

• Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree or 10+2+3 qualification in any discipline

As AI continues to reshape how brands attract, engage and retain customers, marketing leadership will increasingly depend on connecting strategy with technology and translating customer insights into business outcomes. For professionals looking to build these capabilities and prepare for the next phase of marketing, MICA’s Executive Programme in MarTech & AI offers an opportunity to take the next step. Explore the programme to learn more.

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