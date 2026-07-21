From campaigns to decisions: Mobavenue AI unveils new brand identity and launches the Mobavenue Neural Engine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Mobavenue AI Tech Limited (BSE: INE622Q01027), an AI-native technology company operating across advertising, marketing and consumer growth, today unveiled its new brand identity and announced the launch of the Mobavenue Neural Engine, an AI intelligence layer built across its advertising technology platforms.

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The announcement marks a shift the company has been working towards for years: from executing campaigns to helping marketers make decisions.

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Mobavenue's story begins before the company did. Two 17-year-old engineering students, Tejas Rathod and Kunal Kothari, experimenting with code and digital advertising, wanted to understand how technology shapes consumer attention. That curiosity became a digital marketing agency in 2017. In the years that followed, as the business began rebuilding itself from a services model into a product platform, Ishank Joshi joined as the third founder, and the pivot gathered pace. Today, Mobavenue is a product-led AdTech and consumer growth platform with 200+ employees serving more than 150 brands across 10+ markets.

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The company stayed bootstrapped through that entire journey, listing publicly in 2025 while continuing to invest in its proprietary technology stack, GMP 360.

The rebrand, the company says, is not the start of a transformation. It is an acknowledgement of one that has already happened.

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Ishank Joshi, Founder, MD and CEO, Mobavenue AI Tech Limited, said, "Every major shift in advertising has been driven by technology. Search changed discovery, social changed distribution, programmatic changed decisioning, and AI is now changing direction by transforming advertising towards intent, intelligence, and impact. We found ourselves building for that shift long before we changed our logo. The new identity simply catches up with the company we have become, and the Neural Engine is the clearest expression of where we are headed: AI-powered advertising and consumer growth infrastructure, built from India, that helps brands achieve measurable outcomes at scale."

At the center of this next chapter is the Mobavenue Neural Engine, an AI intelligence layer that unifies the advertising lifecycle within a single system. Built on Mobavenue's core growth platforms, it enables marketers to move from planning to a live campaign in under 59 seconds.

The engine is not a standalone assistant. It sits across Mobavenue's A³ framework of Awareness, Acquisition and Activation, empowering the company's products across the full marketing funnel through four integrated capabilities:

- Planning: generates marketing plans from brand objectives, audience insights and market intelligence, customised by budget, category or objective

- Execution: launches campaigns directly from the platform, compressing launch timelines from days to under a minute

- Creative Intelligence: generates advertising creatives and recommends placements across Connected TV, OTT, music and youth platforms

- Conversational Reporting: lets marketers ask performance questions in natural language and receive instant insights across impressions, conversions, audiences and channels

Tejas Rathod, Founder and CTO, Mobavenue AI Tech Limited, said, "Marketing teams lose an extraordinary amount of time to fragmented workflows. Plan in one tool, launch in another, brief creative separately, then dig through dashboards to understand what happened. Much of the industry's current research on AI maturity in marketing, a conversation we have contributed to as practitioners, points to the same gap: adoption is high, but integration is not. We built the Neural Engine to close that gap, collapsing the lifecycle into a single intelligence layer. For our customers, the difference is practical: less time managing the machinery of advertising, more time on strategy, creativity and growth."

To mark the milestone, Mobavenue's refreshed identity was showcased in New York's Times Square, following the company's recent expansion into the United States.

Kunal Kothari, Founder, Chairman and COO, Mobavenue AI Tech Limited, said, "Seeing our new identity in Times Square meant something to us, not because of the billboard, but because of the distance it represents. We built this company from Mumbai without external capital, and we are now scaling it across markets, including the US, UK and Singapore. What makes that scale possible is AI woven through everything we operate, reducing complexity for our teams and our clients alike. The unveiling was a marker of intent: we are building for a global advertising ecosystem, not just participating in one."

Mobavenue sees the Neural Engine as the foundation of a longer product roadmap, one where intelligence, not automation, becomes the defining layer of advertising technology. As the industry moves beyond the constraints of walled gardens, the company aims to help brands shift from managing campaigns to compounding outcomes, powered by predictive decision-making and measurable business impact.

That intent is captured in the company's new tagline: connecting what's next. Mobavenue began by connecting brands, people and possibilities in a fast-moving digital world. Its next chapter focuses on connecting businesses to the intelligence that drives measurable outcomes.

The new identity and the Neural Engine, launched together, are the company's way of saying the same thing twice: the next phase has already begun. (ANI)

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