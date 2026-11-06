From Candid Conversations with Leadership to Mindfulness Sessions and Everyday Expressions of Gratitude

VMPL

Goa / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: True hospitality begins with care that extends beyond guests to the people who bring the spirit of hospitality to life every day. Marking World Emotional Health Day IHCL’s hotels across Goa and Karnataka observed Emotional Health Month throughout October, with a series of thoughtful initiatives that place emotional well-being, meaningful conversations and human connection at the heart of the workplace.

Recognising that emotional health is integral to personal fulfilment and professional growth, the initiative encourages associates to understand and express their emotions, build stronger relationships, navigate challenges with resilience and create supportive environments where everyone feels heard, valued and respected. Through conversations, mindfulness activities, opportunities for reflection and simple everyday practices, the month-long observance seeks to make emotional well-being an integral part of the organisational culture.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Ranjit Phillipose, Senior Vice President – Operations, Goa and Karnataka, IHCL, said, “Hospitality at its heart is about people. While we take immense pride in creating memorable experiences for our guests, it is equally important that we nurture an environment where our associates feel supported, valued and empowered to be themselves. Emotional well-being is not defined by a single initiative or a day of observance; it is built through everyday acts of empathy, open conversations and the reassurance that no one has to navigate challenges alone. Through Emotional Health Month, we hope to strengthen this culture of care across our hotels and workplaces.”

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Bringing this philosophy to life, Cidade de Goa hosted ‘Behind the Leader’, a fireside chat with leadership, designed as a candid, podcast-style conversation exploring the human side of leadership. Moving beyond professional milestones and responsibilities, the interaction opened up a space to reflect on vulnerability, personal experiences and the realities of being human at work, reinforcing the value of authentic conversations and empathetic leadership.

At The Yellow House, the spirit of emotional well-being is being woven into the everyday rhythm of work through ‘One Good Thing’, a practice that encourages associates to begin shift briefings by sharing one positive moment, a source of gratitude or an experience that inspired them during the week. This simple ritual offers a meaningful reminder that acknowledging the good, however small, can foster optimism, strengthen team bonds and create a more positive workplace.

Further extending the focus on awareness and support, Taj West End organised a one-to-one help and awareness kiosk with a counsellor, followed by mindfulness activities, offering associates an opportunity to understand available support and engage in practices that encourage greater self-awareness and emotional balance. A similar initiative was undertaken at Bronsons Café, combining access to a counsellor with mindfulness activities to encourage associates to prioritise their emotional well-being.

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These initiatives reflect IHCL’s belief that emotional health is shaped not only by structured programmes but also by the everyday culture of a workplace — through listening without judgement, recognising one another’s experiences, expressing gratitude and making space for honest conversations.

As Emotional Health Month unfolded across Goa and Karnataka, IHCL continues to reaffirm its commitment to fostering workplaces rooted in trust, empathy and belonging. Because when people feel cared for, they are better equipped to care for others creating a more meaningful experience of hospitality that touches lives, both within and beyond the workplace.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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