From Chess to Origami: MCC Students Claim multiple Elite World Records in Decennial Celebration

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4: MCC Public School, a premier CBSE institution under the 191-year-old MCC Association, successfully conducted the second phase of the MCC World Records Festival 2026 between July 19 and 23, celebrating its decade of academic excellence. Seventeen outstanding individual achievements in academics, sports, arts, and creativity were rigorously adjudicated and officially certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records.

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G. Jagdheeswar, Grade X, set the record for the Most Single-Digit Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems (Three Rows) Solved While Playing Chess Simultaneously in

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60 Minutes. Competing against 12 opponents across multiple chessboards, he solved

548 arithmetic problems while making chess moves, demonstrating exceptional multitasking, sustained concentration, rapid calculation, strategic thinking, and remarkable accuracy throughout the combined intellectual challenge.

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J Keshika Jones, Grade XII, set the record for the Most Fictional Stories Authored and Published in a Book by the Youngest Author, writing 184 stories at the age of 16 years, 6 months and 3 days. Each story reflected distinct characters and plots developed independently over a sustained writing period. Balancing final years of schooling with her creative pursuit, she completed a published body of fiction titled "The Golden Vault of Fiction".

E R Joel Chris, Grade V, set the record for the Most Basic Semi-Functional Robotic Models Assembled in 4 Hours, completing 38 models within the extended window. Building on foundational robotics concepts, he worked steadily through each assembly, ensuring functionality before moving to the next model.

P Chris Bezalel, Grade VIII, set the record for the Most Consecutive 100-Metre Running Laps Completed in 30 Minutes, finishing 52 laps. Maintaining a consistent sprint-and-recover rhythm across the half-hour, he pushed through physical strain to keep pace with each successive lap.

Adona Jane, LKG, set the record for the Most Digital Images Identified and Unique Attributes Recalled Using Associative Memory Techniques in 10 Minutes, correctly identifying 214 images along with their attributes. Applying memory association methods well beyond her age group, she linked visual cues to specific details with notable accuracy.

V Haana Olive, Grade II, set the record for the Most Sight Words Recalled While Making Origami Boats Simultaneously in 20 Minutes, recalling 437 sight words while folding

20 origami boats. Balancing verbal recall with fine motor coordination, she managed both tasks without compromising accuracy in either.

J Rithul Krishna, Grade IV, set the record for the Most Single-Digit (Three Rows) Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems Solved While Solving 2x2 Rubik's Cubes and Colouring Images Simultaneously in 20 Minutes, completing 370 problems across the three combined tasks. Switching between calculation, cube-solving and colouring, he demonstrated remarkable focus across distinctly different activities at once.

Ethan Teunis Edgar, Grade XII, set the record for the Most Physics Concepts, Definitions and Formulae Demonstrated in 30 Minutes, presenting 705 concepts within the timeframe. Explaining each principle with clarity and precision, he displayed strong command over physics fundamentals built over years of study.

Timoi Caleb S, Grade VIII, set the record for the Most Mathematical Concepts, Definitions and Formulae Demonstrated in 20 Minutes While Skating and Dribbling Basketballs Simultaneously, presenting 140 concepts while performing both physical activities. Balancing academic recall with continuous motion, he displayed exceptional coordination between mind and body.

S Jonathan Samuel, Grade VII, set the record for the Longest Book Reading Marathon by an Individual, reading continuously for 12 hours 1 minute. Sustaining focus and stamina over the extended session, he pushed through fatigue to maintain steady reading throughout. The marathon format demanded both physical endurance and unwavering concentration on the text.

V Tarakeshwar, Grade IV, set the record for the Highest Number of Single-Digit (Three Rows) Mental Arithmetic Addition and Subtraction Problems Solved While Performing Western Dance Simultaneously in 10 Minutes, completing 213 problems. Dancing through choreographed steps while solving calculations in his head, he balanced physical rhythm with mental precision throughout the attempt.

A. Immanuel Bently, Grade I, set the record for the Maximum Single-Digit (Two Rows) Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems Solved While Colouring Pictures Simultaneously in 10 Minutes, solving 140 problems while colouring 4 pictures. Switching between quick sums and careful colouring within strokes, he balanced numerical accuracy with creative neatness throughout the attempt.

Saatvik J, Grade I, set the record for the Maximum Picture Puzzles Solved in 15 Minutes, completing 42 puzzles within the timeframe. Working through each puzzle with focus and speed, he displayed strong problem-solving instincts and pattern recognition.

Juan Melden Joshua P, Grade VIII, set the record for the Greatest Number of Anime Line Art Sketches Created Digitally in 3 Hours, completing 76 sketches within the session. Working steadily on a digital tablet, he combined technical precision with stylistic consistency across each piece and attention to detail, as every sketch had to meet a defined artistic standard to be counted.

R. Rivqahsingh, Grade VI, set the record for the Greatest Number of Origami Models Made in 3 Hours, completing 583 origami pieces comprising 7 different models. Demonstrating exceptional creativity, precision, speed, and concentration, she maintained consistent quality throughout the session, showcasing remarkable paper-folding skills, endurance, and artistic excellence.

R Reuelsingh, Grade XI, set the record for the Greatest Number of Shadow Photography Images Captured in 1 Hour, capturing 337 images within the timeframe. Working with light and shadow to compose each shot, he combined technical understanding of photography with a creative eye for detail including speed and artistic judgement, as each image had to be composed thoughtfully within a limited window.

S J Ishitha Shankari, Grade VI, set the record for the Longest Painting Marathon by an Individual, painting continuously for 9 hours, 3 minutes. Sustaining focus and creativity over the extended stretch, she balanced physical endurance with artistic expression throughout the marathon.

With the successful certification of seventeen additional individual world records in the second phase, the festival culminated in an extraordinary celebration of talent, innovation, determination, and excellence, further strengthening the institution's legacy.

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