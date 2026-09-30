BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Cummins in India, a leading power solution technology provider, announced the launch of REDEFINE 2026, the ninth edition of its flagship business-school case study competition. For nearly a decade, REDEFINE has nurtured young talent, by helping students apply classroom learning to real-world business challenges. The annual initiative encourages participants to think critically, collaborate, innovate, and develop practical solutions to complex business problems.

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Guided by its core values and a strong commitment to developing people, Cummins in India continues to create opportunities for young talent to learn, grow, and make an impact. REDEFINE brings this commitment to life by providing a platform for students to showcase their potential, sharpen their business acumen, and gain exposure to real-world decision-making.

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By bridging academic learning with industry challenges, the initiative helps participants build critical leadership, analytical, and problem-solving skills while reflecting Cummins in India's long-term focus on nurturing talent and preparing the next generation of business leaders.

REDEFINE presents students with a real-world business challenge that tests their strategic thinking, creativity, and analytical skills. Through REDEFINE 2026, participants will explore growth opportunities across products, technologies, services, applications, customer segments, geographies and business models. They will examine how businesses can build on their strengths while making decisions that support sustainable growth.

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REDEFINE 2026 is open to first and second-year students from 11 partner B-schools across India who are enrolled in flagship PGP, PGDM, PGDBM and MBA programmes. After multiple rounds, finalists will come together for a two-day grand finale at the Cummins India Office Campus in Pune, Maharashtra, on November 17–18, 2026.

The winning and runner-up teams will receive cash prizes and be offered pre-placement interviews with Cummins in India, creating a potential pathway from the competition to a career with the company.

The 2025 edition of REDEFINE received participation from 6,453 students across 2,151 teams representing 19 leading institutions. A team from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi emerged as the winner, while a team from the Indian School of Business, Mohali, secured the runner-up position.

Participating B-schools for REDEFINE 2026

1. Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

2. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

3. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

4. Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

6. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur

7. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

8. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

9. Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune

10. K J Somaiya Institute of Management

11. S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

To learn more about REDEFINE, visit Cummins Redefine and follow Cummins India on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for the latest updates and insights.

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