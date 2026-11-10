From Classwork to passion projects, here’s how HP OmniBook 5 AI PC keeps up with student life

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): At 1.16 kg, with up to 42 hours local video playback battery life* and a cinematic OLED screen, the new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC moves easily from lecture halls to study sessions to downtime.

A student's day rarely ends with the last lecture. Between morning classes, library sessions, group assignments, presentations and plans with friends, college life involves a constant shift between academic responsibilities and personal interests. For many students, a laptop is the device that connects these different parts of the day, making its design, usability and everyday capabilities important considerations when choosing a new one.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC brings a lifestyle-led perspective to student computing, combining a range of colour options with configurations that buyers can assess according to their requirements. Designed to appeal to younger consumers, it puts personal style alongside the practical considerations that matter when selecting a laptop for campus life.

A Laptop That Fits Into a Busy Campus Routine

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A typical college day can involve taking notes during lectures, researching assignments between classes and collaborating with classmates on presentations. Students may also attend online workshops, learn new digital skills or work on personal projects after returning home.

This variety makes it important to understand how a laptop will be used throughout the day. Students should consider the applications required for their courses, the amount of multitasking they expect to do and whether their academic work involves specialist software.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is built for this kind of day. The latest the Intel Core 5 320 processor in the Intel Core 5 Series 3 family processor and up to 16GB memory keep lecture notes, research and presentations running smoothly, and MS Office Home 2024 is included. For students who work away from their desks, the all-metal body weighs just 1.16 kg, and the 60Wh battery is rated for up to 42 hours local video playback battery life*, with fast charging to about 50% in 30 minutes.

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Colour That Goes Beyond the Classroom

For students, personal style often extends to the accessories and devices they carry every day. A laptop may be used in a lecture hall in the morning, taken to a café for a group project in the afternoon and placed on a study desk at home in the evening.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is listed in four colour options: Soft Honeydew, Peony Pink, Starlit Blue and Smoke Silver. These finishes offer a choice for students who prefer distinctive shades as well as those who favour a more understated appearance.

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Every finish comes on the same all-metal aluminium body, about 11.77 mm thin, with a 14-inch cinematic OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, so the laptop looks as good in a café as it does in a lecture hall.

From Study Sessions to Personal Projects

College students increasingly use their laptops for activities beyond conventional coursework. They may be developing presentations for student societies, building a portfolio, exploring coding, attending virtual internships or managing freelance assignments.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is available in 8GB and 16GB memory configurations, both with a 512GB SSD.

The 8GB variant handles documents, research and everyday productivity, while the 16GB variant gives students working with design software or development tools extra room to multitask. Two 10Gbps USB-C ports and an HDMI port make it easy to connect projectors for society presentations or a second screen for project work.

The built-in NPU also powers AI features such as Windows Studio Effects, which keep you framed and clearly audible during virtual internships and online workshops.

Balancing Productivity and Personal Time

A laptop used for college needs to support both structured work and the activities students enjoy during their downtime. It may be used for an online lecture one moment and entertainment or personal organisation the next.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC moves easily between the two. The 14-inch cinematic OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour makes films and shows look rich, while Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 keep streaming and wireless accessories connected.

That combination of design, battery life and display quality makes it a laptop that fits a student's routine both inside and outside the classroom.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which laptop is worth the money for a college student?

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is a strong value pick. You get the latest the Intel Core 5 320 processor in the Intel Core 5 Series 3 family, a 14-inch cinematic OLED display, a 512GB SSD, a 60Wh battery rated for up to 42 hours local video playback battery life* and MS Office Home 2024 included, in an all-metal body weighing just 1.16 kg.

2. I want a stylish, colourful laptop that is still powerful enough for college work. What are my options?

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is the answer. Choose Soft Honeydew, Peony Pink, Starlit Blue or Smoke Silver, and get the latest Intel Core Series 3 processor, up to 16GB memory, a 512GB SSD and a 14-inch cinematic OLED display to handle college work.

3. Which laptop is suitable for online classes and video meetings?

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is made for online learning. The 1080p FHD IR camera and dual microphones, enhanced by Windows Studio Effects, keep you clear on screen, Wi-Fi 6E keeps calls stable, and the 60Wh battery rated for up to 42 hours local video playback battery life* outlasts a full day of back-to-back classes.

4. I want a laptop that I can use for presentations, Netflix and a bit of gaming. Which one should I buy?

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC covers this mix well. Presentations and Netflix look vivid on the 14-inch cinematic OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour, the 512GB SSD stores files and downloads, and the latest the Intel Core 5 320 processor in the Intel Core 5 Series 3 family handles casual and lighter games. It is not designed as a dedicated gaming laptop, so very demanding titles will need lower settings.

5. My son is going to college and will be travelling a lot. Which laptop is light, reliable and has good battery life?

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is ideal for this. It weighs just 1.16 kg and is about 11.77 mm thin, the all-metal aluminium body and Gorilla Glass 3 display are built to handle travel, and the 60Wh battery is rated for up to 42 hours local video playback battery life*. When needed, fast charging delivers about 50% in 30 minutes with the compact 65W USB-C GaN charger.

Explore the new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC

The new HP Omnibook 5 AI PCrange starts at ₹79,999/- with exciting offers. Book online or at any laptop store near you.

For students moving between classes, collaborative projects and personal activities, the new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC combines colour, a light all-metal design and all-day battery life in a laptop that keeps up with campus life.

*Battery life tested by HP using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage. (ANI)

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