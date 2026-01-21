From Courtrooms to Kangla Fort: Flag Foundation of India Marks 200th Monumental Flag Installation; Proposes January 23rd as 'National Flag Day'

Jindal Steel Ltd

Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 21: Marking a historic convergence of heritage and patriotism, the Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) today installed its 200th monumental national flag at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal. The installation serves as the centrepiece of a dual anniversary: 30 years since the landmark Delhi High Court judgment and 22 years since the Supreme Court of India recognized flying the National Flag as a protected fundamental freedom under Article 19(1)(a), subject to constitutional guidelines.

The choice of Kangla Fort for the 200th installation is deeply symbolic, as Manipur attained its Statehood in 1972 on 21st Jan. As the ancient seat of Manipur's monarchs and a spiritual heart for the Meitei identity, the Fort now hosts the Tricolour as a beacon of national unity. This installation ensures that the thousands of tourists and locals who visit the site daily are met with a towering reminder of India's shared democratic values.

Today's celebrations honour the perseverance of Mr Naveen Jindal, Founder and President of FFOI. Upon returning to India from the United States, Mr Jindal challenged the then-restrictive Flag Code of India, which prohibited private citizens from flying the flag except on specific holidays.

His decade-long legal crusade resulted in the Supreme Court's historic January 23, 2004, ruling, which declared that flying the Tiranga with dignity is a form of "freedom of expression" under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution.

"The Tricolour is a symbol of India's success and unity. I have an emotional connection with the flag. Every morning while pinning the flag on my jacket, I am reminded of my responsibility with a sense of dedication to the country. We want to ensure the Tiranga is not just a symbol for holidays, but a living inspiration for the youth to uphold their rights and duties every single day," said Mr Naveen Jindal in a statement.

The Flag Foundation of India is utilising this milestone to advocate for January 23rd to be officially recognised as 'National Flag Day.' Through its "Right to Responsibility" initiative, the Foundation is expanding its mission beyond installation to include:

* Educational Outreach: Making the Tiranga relevant to the aspirations of modern Indian youth.

* Environmental Stewardship: Promoting the respectful use, proper disposal, and recycling of flags.

* National Pride: Encouraging citizens to fly the flag year-round as a personal commitment to nation-building.

The Foundation invites all Indians to reconnect with the constitutional values the Tricolour represents--moving beyond the "right" to fly it toward the "responsibility" of living by the values it signifies.

About the Flag Foundation of India (FFOI):

Founded by Shri Naveen Jindal and Smt. Shallu Jindal, the Flag Foundation of India is a non-profit organisation dedicated to popularize the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride. Through the installation of monumental flags and nationwide awareness campaigns, FFOI seeks to foster a spirit of nationalism and pride among all Indian citizens.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)