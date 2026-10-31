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Home / Business / From Dream to Reality: This Diwali, Test Ride a Jawa, Yezdi or BSA and Stand a Chance to Win a Motorcycle

From Dream to Reality: This Diwali, Test Ride a Jawa, Yezdi or BSA and Stand a Chance to Win a Motorcycle

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PTI
Updated At : 05:59 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Test ride a Jawa, Yezdi or BSA this Diwali and stand a chance to win a motorcycle, alongside attractive finance options such as EMIs starting at Rs. 1,888 per lakh, interest rates from 4.75% and down payments from Rs. 4,999

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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This Diwali, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is making ownership more accessible with attractive festive finance offers and the ‘Test Ride and Win Your Dream Bike’ campaign. Customers can now not only take advantage of attractive festive finance offers but also participate in the ‘Test Ride and Win Your Dream Bike’ campaign, giving them an opportunity to get even closer to the motorcycle they have always wished to call their own. Customers can choose from financing options that include EMIs starting at just Rs. 1,888 per lakh, interest rates starting at 4.75% and down payments from Rs. 4,999.

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Test Ride a Jawa, Yezdi or BSA and Stand a Chance to Win a Motorcycle

These options offer greater flexibility in planning a purchase, making it easier for enthusiasts to take home the motorcycle they have long aspired to own. Owning a Jawa, Yezdi or BSA is about choosing a motorcycle with a distinct character and making its story part of one’s own. Whether it is the timeless style of Jawa, the bold and adventurous spirit of Yezdi or the legendary British craftsmanship of BSA, each brand offers riders a distinctive way to express who they are and how they choose to ride. Combined with the ‘Test Ride and Win Your Dream Bike’ campaign, this festive season gives aspiring riders yet another reason to visit their nearest dealership and experience these motorcycles firsthand.

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Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends, said, “For many people, owning a motorcycle begins as an aspiration, often sparked by one they see on the road, discover online or experience through a friend. This Diwali, we want to make it easier for them to act on that aspiration. Our festive initiatives are designed to make that aspiration easier to act on and bring more riders closer to motorcycles they have long admired. Each of these brands has a distinctive character and a strong emotional connection with riders. We are making the first step towards ownership easier, while preserving everything that makes these motorcycles desirable.”

This Diwali, the journey from dreaming of a Jawa, Yezdi or BSA to making it your own is easier than ever. Visit your nearest authorised Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles dealership, take a test ride, explore the festive finance options and stand a chance to win your dream motorcycle.

About Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. & BSA Motorcycles

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India & international markets. The company currently boasts an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa, Yezdi & BSA marquee brands. It aims to bring consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervour into the performance-classic motorcycle market.

JAWA – YEZDI www.jawayezdimotorcycles.com

BSA - www.bsamotorcycles.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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