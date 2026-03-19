From fantasy worlds to fast cars: Discover 100+ new sets at LEGO® Brand Days 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: The LEGO Group has launched LEGO® Brand Days, dropping over 100 new sets, including builds designed to take builders on an adventure in the ninja world, a high-speed F1® race, a superhero roller-coaster, and more. With sets starting at just INR 999, the new collection makes it easier than ever to start building, discover new sets, and grow a LEGO collection with options for every budget.

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Starting March 15, the collection is now available at the LEGO® Certified Stores in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, Amazon, Flipkart, Hamleys, Toycra and Swiggy Instamart - bringing stronger value and variety to playtime. Spanning themes of Vehicles, Adventure & Heroes, Fantasy, Real Life Heroes, and Science & Tech, the 2026 lineup is built to turn summer into an indoor adventure with builds that spark imagination and storytelling.

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Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager, LEGO India, said: "Play is one of the most powerful ways for children to explore imagination, build confidence, and discover the stories they want to create. LEGO Brand Days is a celebration of creativity with over 100 new sets designed to bring different passions to life. From high-speed racing and heroic missions to adventures and epic quests, there's something for every kind of builder - making it easier than ever for more families to build, play, and create together."

From racing thrills to space exploration, the new lineup ensures there's a story for every builder:

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* For the Vehicle Enthusiast: Fuel the need for speed with builds that bring the excitement of the racetrack and high-performance machines to life. From the APXGP Team Race Car from F1® The Movie (77252) and the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Hypercar (42222) to rescue missions with the Coast Guard Helicopter (60503), these sets let builders recreate the thrill of motion, engineering, and action-packed adventures.

* For the Adventurous Hero: Dive into worlds of Adventure and Heroes with sets where there is courage, teamwork, and epic showdowns. Whether staging a battle with the Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (76338), patrolling Gotham in The Batman™ Batmobile™ (76332), or stepping into fantasy -filled worlds of dragons and ninjas with Ninja Dragon Riyu's Battle (71855), inviting kids to imagine bold missions and heroic victories.

* For the Real-Life Hero: Celebrate the people who inspire us every day with the Police Prisoner Transport Van (60479), a new addition to the LEGO City collection, that lets kids build the brave, bold figures they look up to in the real world.

* For the Science & Tech Explorer: Spark curiosity about the world, and beyond it. With the NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket (42221), builders can recreate the excitement of space exploration, imagining launches, discoveries, and missions that reach far beyond Earth.

With a wide range of builds, stronger value, and themes that match every interest and personality, LEGO Brand Days 2026 is the ultimate summer play opportunity for families to reconnect with each other and build something they'll remember.

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