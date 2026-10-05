From Farm Inputs to an International Agriculture Network: How Young Entrepreneur Ghanshyam Tewari Is shaping Athrav Agricure-Flagship of Atharv Group

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5: In an era where sustainable agriculture and farm profitability are paramount global concerns, Lucknow-based Athrav Agricure Pvt. Ltd.—the flagship enterprise of the Atharv Group of Industries—is leading a significant transformation in crop protection and plant nutrition. Founded and directed by the visionary young entrepreneur Ghanshyam Tiwari, the company harnesses cutting-edge nanotechnology and research-driven biotechnology to reimagine traditional farming practices.

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Reducing Input Costs and Enhancing Crop Yields

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For millions of farmers, escalating input costs and declining soil health pose ongoing challenges. Athrav Agricure addresses these issues directly with molecularly engineered, high-efficiency solutions that maximize output even when used in smaller quantities.

Supported by field trials involving over 1,000 farmers, Athrav Agricure’s advanced crop protection and nutrition formulations enable farmers to reduce input costs by 30% to 40% while enhancing overall agricultural productivity by up to 25%.

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The enterprise is certified with ISO 9001, holds APEDA registration, is a member of the Indian Industries Association (IIA), and possesses official licenses under Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) guidelines. All products undergo rigorous testing and approval by Government Laboratories to ensure environmental safety and consistent performance.

A Comprehensive Product Portfolio

With state-of-the-art in-housemanufacturing facilities, Athrav Agricure has invested decades in the inhouse research and innovations based on Israeli technology, offers a diverse range of eco-friendlyand high-performance agricultural inputs.

Next-Gen Fertilizers

Chemical N.P.K. formulationsin various ratios, bio-fertilizers, organic manures, Bio-Potash and Phosphate RichOrganic Manure (PROM).

Nano-Tech Solutions

Flagship products such as G-4000 Granular/Liquid and A-N 84, Natural 99, Amrat, Biopower etc. designed to replace conventional DAP and Urea with enhanced absorption efficiency.

Soil Conditioners & Micronutrients

Specialty products including Calcium Magnesium Sulphate (C.M.S.), Gypsum, Potash, Zinc Mono 33%, and Sulphur formulations.

Biological Crop Protection

Mycorrhiza, Rhizobium, Azotobacterbased special formulations Organic pest control solutions, miticides, and fungicides,including Killer 8,Mite Win, and Fungi Gold.

Surge in Global Demand & Vision 2030

In alignment with the Government of India’s Make inIndia and Startup India initiatives, Athrav Agricure is rapidly expanding its reach beyonddomestic borders.

Under Ghanshyam Tiwari’s leadership, the Group hasset an ambitious target of ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore in global exports by 2030. Theexpansion plan aims to strengthen manufacturing capacity, research capabilities, distribution networks and international market access.

“Our Vision 2030 is built on innovation, product efficiency and, above all, the trust of our farming and business partners. The confidence placed in Atharv Group by our franchise owners, distributors and dealers across India, as well as our growing international partner network, is one of the strongest foundations of our expansion. As acceptance of our research-driven solutions continues to grow, our focus is to strengthen these relationships, expand our distribution ecosystem and create greater opportunities for our channel partners while taking Indian agricultural innovation to global markets.”

With Athrav Agricure at the centre of its operations, Atharv Group aims to build a globally trusted agricultural brand while contributing to sustainable agricultural development and stronger farmer prosperity.

Empowering the Agricultural Ecosystem

Athrav Agricure engages farming communities throughamulti-tiered distribution network thatincludes master franchises, authorized dealers,andregional distributors. By integrating continuous research-driven innovation withcomprehensive business support forchannel partners, Ghanshyam Tiwari’s enterprisedemonstrates that youthful leadership, homegrown biotechnology, and a commitmentto sustainability can cultivate aglobally trusted agricultural brand.

Awards and Recognitions

The organisation has also earned recognition for its contribution to innovation, social responsibility and excellence. Its achievements include prestigious honours such as the Corporate Social Ministry Award, National Corporate Social Responsibility Award, Export Excellence Award, Best Innovation Award and Best NGO Award. These recognitions reflect the organisation’s commitment to driving innovation, creating social impact, expanding its presence in international markets and delivering sustainable solutions across the sectors it serves

Expanding its agricultural solutions portfolio, Athrav Agricure has also launched its PUNJ product range, further strengthening its presence in the crop nutrition and soil-health segment. The range includes PUNJ Potash and other farmer-focused agricultural inputs designed to support balanced crop nutrition, soil productivity and better farm outcomes. With its focus on quality, innovation and sustainable agricultural practices, the PUNJ range reflects Athrav’s continued commitment to providing farmers with effective and accessible solutions for modern farming

Media Inquiries

Website: www.athravagricure.com Email: info@athravagricure.com

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