From Fully Allocated to a New Production Run: The New Rotoris Manifesta

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotoris has reopened the Manifesta collection, arriving as this year's Manifesta New Release, after its first edition sold out. That earlier run closed months ago, with every piece finding an owner.

The new model gives Manifesta a fresh expression while holding onto the design language from its first chapter. The changes span the movement, the stone selection, the case materials, and the crown position.

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A New Movement Drives the Relaunch

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The clearest change sits inside the case, where the movement now differs.

The new edition of Manifesta runs on the Japanese Miyota 82S0. It comes from the country's largest movement house and carries twenty-one jewels. The movement holds around 40 hours of power reserve once set down. The open-heart design continues at 6 o'clock, showing the balance wheel in motion.

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The movement also holds close to two days of power reserve. The open-heart design continues at six o'clock, showing the balance wheel in motion.

Three New Stones Join the Dial Lineup

The stone lineup has grown for this edition. Green Jade, Lapis Lazuli, and Pietersite join the collection as new dial options. Green Jade has held ceremonial value across Asian dynasties for centuries, and is harder than steel yet finished to a soft depth. Lapis Lazuli brings a deep blue tone mined for six thousand years, long associated with clarity and truth. Pietersite adds a third new dial choice to the range. Mother of Pearl continues from the earlier lineup, its surface still shifting colour depending on the light.

Case Options Widen Beyond Steel

Materials have expanded well beyond the original run. The first Manifesta came only in stainless steel, and steel remains part of the lineup today. The new edition adds 18kt gold as a case option alongside it. Cases are paired with lab-grown diamonds graded VS to VVS. These diamonds frame the bezel and mark the hours. They light the stone from the edge inward.

A Second Size Brings the Collection to More Wrists

Sizing has also changed for this release. The watch was previously offered only at 40mm. Manifesta now comes in 40mm and 36mm cases, extending the collection across a range built for both men and women.

A Repositioned Crown

The crown previously sat at three o'clock and now sits at two o'clock. It is lifted off the back of the hand. The change keeps the case line clean at the new position.

What Continues From The Previous Launch

Some design details carry over from the original watch. A transparent steel caseback still exposes the movement in full. Every piece carries an individual number, logged through the Rotoris Registry.

A New Chapter for Manifesta

The new Manifesta is built as a progression of the original rather than a repeat of it. The movement has changed, the stone selection has grown, and the case now extends beyond the steel and 18kt gold, and the crown sits in a new position. At the same time, the open-heart dial and individually numbered Rotoris Registry continue to anchor the design.

Speaking about the new release, Prerna Gupta, co-founder of Rotoris, said, "Nature designs every Manifesta dial for us. Each slice of stone carries its own veins, its own colour, its own light, so every piece is singular before we ever number it. When you choose a Manifesta, you are choosing a dial that exists once."

The Manifesta Collection returns with a new production, shaped by details that make every piece its own.

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