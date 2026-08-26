From Generating Content to Getting Work Done: Why Agentic AI Is Becoming the Next Big Business Imperative

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New Delhi [India], August 26: The first wave of enterprise AI was about creating content faster. Emails, reports, presentations and code could be generated in seconds, fundamentally changing how knowledge work was performed. But as organisations move beyond experimentation, a more significant shift is underway, one that is less about what AI can create and more about what AI can accomplish.

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Welcome to the era of Agentic AI. Unlike traditional Generative AI, which responds to prompts, Agentic AI systems can plan, reason, retrieve information, coordinate multiple tools and execute complex, multi-step tasks with limited human intervention. In effect, they are evolving from assistants into autonomous collaborators capable of supporting entire business workflows.

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This transition is happening rapidly. According to McKinsey's State of AI 2025 report, 62% of organisations are already exploring or deploying AI agents, reflecting a growing enterprise focus on AI systems that can move beyond content generation to automate business processes and decision-making. Yet, while AI adoption continues to accelerate, relatively few organisations have successfully scaled AI to deliver enterprise-wide business value, underscoring the need for stronger strategic leadership alongside technological capability. (Source: McKinsey & Company, The State of AI 2025)

The implication is becoming increasingly clear: the success of Agentic AI will depend as much on business leaders as it does on technology teams. As AI becomes embedded across operations, finance, marketing, HR, consulting and supply chains, leaders will need to determine where autonomous AI can create value, how human oversight should be maintained, and how responsible AI practices can be integrated into day-to-day decision-making. The competitive advantage will increasingly belong to organisations that can redesign business processes around AI, not merely deploy new tools.

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Recognising this shift, the Executive Programme in Generative and Agentic AI for Business Applications from the Indian Institute of Management Indore has been designed to help professionals understand AI through a business transformation lens rather than a purely technical one.

Structured as a 24-week online executive programme, it focuses on enabling managers, consultants and business leaders to evaluate, implement and govern AI initiatives that deliver tangible business outcomes.

Rather than teaching participants to become AI developers, the programme explores how leaders can apply AI strategically across business functions through practical, business-focused learning. Key areas include:

* Understanding the evolution from Generative AI to Agentic AI and their distinct business applications.

* Designing AI-enabled workflows using no-code AI platforms, AI assistants and workflow automation tools.

* Applying techniques such as prompt engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and AI workflow optimisation to solve business problems.

* Evaluating AI opportunities using business impact, feasibility and ROI frameworks.

* Learning responsible AI adoption through governance, ethics, privacy and risk management.

* Building practical capability through real-world business use cases, live masterclasses, mini projects and a graded capstone project.

Participants also gain exposure to widely used AI platforms and ecosystems, including Claude, GitHub, Hugging Face, Llama, Grok, Gamma, OpenRouter and other enterprise AI tools, helping bridge the gap between emerging technologies and business application.

As enterprises increasingly shift from experimenting with AI to redesigning entire workflows around intelligent systems, understanding Agentic AI is becoming a strategic capability rather than a technical specialisation. The conversation is no longer centred on whether AI will transform business, but on who within organisations is equipped to lead that transformation responsibly.

IIM Indore brings a strong academic foundation to this learning experience. Ranked #62 globally and #2 in India for Executive Education Programmes (Open) in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2026, it is also among India's select Triple Crown-accredited business schools, holding EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA accreditations.

For professionals looking to understand where enterprise AI is headed and how to harness it for meaningful business impact. The IIM Indore Executive Programme in Generative and Agentic AI for Business Applications offers an opportunity to build both the strategic perspective and practical capabilities needed for the next phase of AI-driven business transformation. Explore the programme to discover how it can help you lead AI adoption, streamline business processes, and create measurable organisational impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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