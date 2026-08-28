From Godhra to a Rs 100 Crore Ambition: Blissnack Builds a New-Age Savoury Snacking Brand

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Godhra (Gujarat) [India], August 28: Blissnack, a new-age savoury snacking brand being built from Godhra, Gujarat, is setting its sights on becoming a Rs 100 crore consumer brand by creating everyday snacks that combine taste, convenience and a more considered approach to ingredients.

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Founded by Parth Derai, Blissnack is being developed around a simple consumer insight: people should not have to choose between enjoying their favourite snacks and being mindful of what they consume.

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With its brand philosophy, "Bring the Bliss Back," Blissnack aims to make everyday snacking enjoyable while offering products designed for modern consumption preferences.

The brand is focused on developing protein-forward, high-fibre savoury snacks, with an emphasis on formulations that contain no maida, no palm oil and no preservatives.

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Rather than positioning itself purely as a conventional health-food brand, Blissnack is working to create products that can become part of regular snacking occasions while retaining the taste and experience consumers expect from savoury snacks.

Building a consumer brand from Godhra

Blissnack is being built from Godhra in central Gujarat, away from many of India's established startup and FMCG centres.

The company believes that the growth of digital commerce, modern logistics, quick commerce and changing consumer behaviour is creating opportunities for consumer brands to emerge from smaller Indian cities while serving customers across markets.

From product development and seasoning to packaging, pricing and distribution, Blissnack has been developing each part of its consumer proposition with the objective of creating a scalable packaged-food brand.

The company is currently focused on understanding consumer preferences, improving its products through market feedback and gradually expanding its reach across online and offline channels.

Taste-led, better-considered snacking

Blissnack's product strategy begins with taste.

The brand believes that consumers may increasingly examine ingredients and nutritional profiles, but repeat consumption ultimately depends on whether the product delivers an enjoyable snacking experience.

As a result, the company is working on balancing flavour, texture, convenience and nutritional considerations rather than asking consumers to compromise on taste.

Its positioning is aimed at consumers looking for modern savoury snack options that can fit naturally into everyday routines -- whether at work, while travelling, at home or between meals.

Blissnack is also exploring how familiar Indian snacking preferences can be combined with contemporary product formats and evolving consumer expectations.

Developing distribution and market presence

For an emerging packaged-food brand, building distribution remains one of the most important parts of achieving scale.

Blissnack is developing its go-to-market strategy across multiple channels, including direct-to-consumer sales, retail distribution and emerging commerce platforms.

The company's initial focus is on building product acceptance and repeat consumption before aggressively expanding its footprint.

According to the brand, consumer feedback from the early stages will play an important role in decisions related to product development, packaging, pricing, flavours and future category expansion.

The company is also working towards creating stronger relationships across the FMCG ecosystem, including manufacturing, distribution and retail partnerships, as it prepares for wider market penetration.

A Rs 100 crore ambition

Blissnack has set itself the ambition of building a Rs 100 crore consumer brand.

The company views the figure as a long-term direction rather than a current financial milestone or fixed-timeline projection.

Its growth strategy is expected to evolve based on product-market fit, repeat purchases, channel performance, distribution expansion and consumer response.

For Blissnack, the objective is not simply to expand quickly but to create a consumer brand with the product quality, distribution capabilities and customer loyalty required for sustainable scale.

The journey is also being documented through the brand's digital platforms, sharing different stages involved in building a packaged-food company -- from product and packaging development to distribution experiments and market learnings.

Through this approach, Blissnack intends to provide consumers and aspiring entrepreneurs with a closer look at how a modern FMCG brand develops from its earliest stages.

As India's packaged snacking market continues to evolve, Blissnack aims to establish itself as a homegrown brand that combines enjoyable snacking with changing consumer expectations around ingredients and nutrition.

Starting from Godhra and building one market at a time, the company is working towards turning its "Bring the Bliss Back" philosophy into a nationally recognised consumer brand.

Blissnack products are available at https://blissnack.com/. The brand's journey is documented on Instagram at @blissnack_.

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