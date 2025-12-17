From Grandfather to Grandsons: The Family Leadership Behind Kataria Jewellers

Kataria Jewellers, one of Central India’s established jewellery houses, continues to strengthen its position under a clearly defined, multi-generational family leadership structure. The 116-year legacy business is guided by Anokhilal Ji Kataria, Mentor and Promoter of the Kataria Group of Companies, carried forward by his sons Ravi Kataria and Sunil Kataria, and now actively shaped by the third generation—Harsh Kataria, son of Ravi Kataria, and Yash Kataria, son of Sunil Kataria. Founded in 1909 in Ratlam, Kataria Jewellers has grown steadily over more than a century, building its reputation on quality, consistency, and customer trust. The brand’s evolution has remained firmly family-led, with leadership transitions focused on continuity rather than change in direction. Among the third generation, Yash Kataria serves as the youngest director of the Kataria Group of Companies, which has diversified interests across real estate, energy, and manufacturing. Educated in London and Singapore, Yash Kataria is leading the business forward under the guidance of his grandfather and father, with an emphasis on strengthening systems, improving operational efficiency, and preparing the brand for long-term scale.

Under his leadership, the Kataria Group has entered a phase of structured and sustainable expansion. Kataria Jewellers remains central to this journey. Long regarded as one of Central India’s most trusted jewellery houses, the brand is now being positioned for a more contemporary consumer while staying rooted in the values that have defined it for generations.

This transition became visible earlier this year with the launch of Kataria Jewellers’ second showroom in Indore. Among the largest in Madhya Pradesh and home to one of the highest inventories in the state, the store reflects the Group’s belief that modern jewellery retail must combine scale with transparency, experience, and customer confidence.

Beyond jewellery, Yash Kataria has focused on introducing modern governance practices, technology-driven systems, and collaborative leadership across the Group. Strategic decisions, including acquisitions such as Ratlam Wires, reflect a long-term approach to growth rather than short-term expansion. Equally important is the Group’s continued emphasis on ethical practices and community engagement, reflecting a family-led approach to responsible entrepreneurship that has remained consistent across generations.

In many ways, Yash Kataria represents continuity rather than change. Guided by his grandfather and father, and working alongside the third generation of the family, he is helping ensure that Kataria Jewellers continues to grow steadily—built on experience, structure, and a long-term vision for the future.

