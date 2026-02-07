From Hyderabad to the World: Building a Global Footwear Brand

Kameleo began in Hyderabad with a simple idea—that footwear should be personal, comfortable, and easy to make your own. What started as a belief has grown into an India-born customised fashion footwear brand that is quietly carving its space in a fast-changing consumer fashion market. As the new year unfolds, Kameleo finds itself at an important growth moment, driven by strong customer acceptance, a scalable retail model, and a clear ambition to take Indian-led customisation to global markets. Founded in Hyderabad, Kameleo has introduced a distinctive in-store customisation experience that puts choice directly in the hands of the customer. Shoppers can walk into a Kameleo store, choose from over 22 styles, pick from 7 sole colours and 13 strap colours, and create their own personalised flip-flops in real time. What truly sets the brand apart is the ease and speed of the experience—each customised pair is assembled and ready in under two minutes. The process is designed to feel intuitive and engaging, making personalisation accessible rather than overwhelming, especially for young, style-conscious consumers who want individuality without complication.

Alongside customisation, Kameleo places equal importance on comfort and everyday wearability. Crafted using high-quality, skin-friendly materials, every pair is 100% waterproof, durable, and designed for all-day comfort. The brand has consciously positioned itself within an accessible price range, ensuring that customised fashion remains inclusive rather than premium-led. With 20 stores across multiple states in South India, Kameleo continues to expand steadily, supported by strong retail momentum and a business model built to scale.

The brand is led by a diverse and experienced founding team, including ISB MBAs, IIT graduates, and NIFT designers, who bring together business insight, design thinking, and operational discipline. This blend has shaped Kameleo into a consumer-first brand with a strong focus on product-market fit for Indian audiences, while keeping scalability at the core. Building on its domestic traction, Kameleo is now preparing for international expansion, with planned launches in Nepal, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Sri Lanka in the coming months. By the end of 2026, the brand aims to establish its presence in over 10 global cities and grow to more than 50 stores worldwide, marking the next phase of its journey as an Indian customisation-first footwear brand stepping onto the global stage.

