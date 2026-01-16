VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 16: Gimi Michi is redefining the Indian FMCG landscape by making authentic Korean ramen accessible, affordable, and exciting for a new generation of food lovers. Founded by Nishank and Akhil, final year students of IIM Ahmedabad, the brand was born from a shared passion for Korean food and a strong belief in the growing direct to consumer food space in India.

Advertisement

What began as a classroom project during their MBA journey quickly evolved into a larger mission. While exploring global food trends, the founders realized that although Korean culture and cuisine were gaining immense popularity in India, authentic Korean ramen remained largely inaccessible. Imported products were expensive, while local options often compromised on taste and authenticity. Gimi Michi was created to bridge this gap and deliver real Korean flavours without the premium price tag.

Advertisement

Choosing Purpose Over Corporate Careers

Despite having opportunities to pursue high paying corporate careers at leading firms, Nishank and Akhil chose entrepreneurship. Their decision was driven by a desire to build something meaningful and culturally authentic. With Gimi Michi, they set out to challenge the notion that international flavours must be costly or diluted for the Indian palate.

Advertisement

Real Korean Flavours Without Compromise

The brand's core philosophy is simple. Real flavours and real experiences with no watered down versions. Every recipe is inspired by true Korean ramen profiles, ensuring that consumers get a taste that stays close to its cultural roots. At the same time, the products are carefully crafted to remain affordable for Indian households, students, and working professionals.

A Diverse Range of Vegetarian and Non Vegetarian Flavours

Gimi Michi offers a thoughtfully curated range of vegetarian and non vegetarian ramen flavours, designed to cater to diverse Indian taste preferences while staying true to Korean inspiration.

Among its pure vegetarian offerings, Korean Kimchi stands out with its authentic umami character, tangy notes, and mild heat, making it approachable and enjoyable for a wide audience. Korean Spicy is crafted for spice lovers, delivering a bold and fiery punch that appeals to consumers who enjoy intense heat and strong flavours. Crazy Cheesy offers a creamy sauce with balanced spice and nuanced flavour tones, making it a favourite among cheese lovers looking for comfort with character.

For non vegetarian consumers, Gimi Michi presents flavours that are rich, hearty, and deeply satisfying. Hot Chicken delivers a fiery and intense experience with deep umami notes, layered spice, and rich chicken flavours that resonate with true ramen enthusiasts. Curry Chicken offers an aromatic profile inspired by Asian curries, combining spiced chicken flavours with warmth and depth, making it a perfect choice for chicken lovers seeking familiarity with a global twist.

A Trusted Alternative to Imported Ramen

Gimi Michi positions itself as a trusted and homegrown alternative to imported ramen brands. By offering authentic flavours at a significantly lower price point, the brand is making Korean ramen an everyday indulgence rather than an occasional luxury. This approach has resonated strongly with young Indians, pop culture enthusiasts, and food explorers across the country.

Growing Popularity Across India

The brand recently launched three new ramen flavours, which have received an enthusiastic response from consumers nationwide. From urban metros to Tier 3 cities and suburban markets, Gimi Michi has already sold over fifty thousand packets across India. The consistent feedback highlights strong acceptance of both taste and quality, reinforcing the brand's focus on authenticity without compromise.

More Than Ramen, A Cultural Experience

Beyond selling ramen, Gimi Michi aims to introduce a food culture. It represents accessibility, affordability, and authenticity at scale. The founders envision a community of consumers who not only enjoy Korean ramen but also appreciate the culture and stories behind the food.

Expanding Reach and Availability

Gimi Michi products are currently available through the brand's official website, as well as major ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, with pan India shipping. The brand has also established an offline presence through Apna Mart stores across West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, further strengthening its reach.

The Road Ahead

With a clear mission and a rapidly growing consumer base, Gimi Michi is steadily moving towards its goal of becoming India's go to Korean ramen brand. By staying true to flavour, culture, and affordability, Nishank and Akhil are proving that global food experiences can be both authentic and accessible for Indian consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)