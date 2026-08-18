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Rohtak (Haryana) [India], August 18: India's manufacturing story is changing. Across industries, companies are moving beyond assembling imported components and are investing in the engineering, technology and production know-how required to manufacture critical products domestically.

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D-Lyft India Pvt. Ltd. is part of this transformation.

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What began as a small manufacturing setup has evolved into a 100,000-square-metre campus in Rohtak, Haryana, with more than 400 employees and expertise spanning engineering, fabrication, machining, welding, finishing and assembly. Today, D-Lyft builds products in India not only for the domestic market, but also for customers and markets around the world.

Moving Beyond Imports

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For years, many specialised products and components used across Indian industries have depended heavily on overseas supply chains. While imports can provide access to established products, they can also create challenges around lead times, cost fluctuations, customisation, quality control and supply-chain dependence.

D-Lyft's approach has been to address these challenges by developing manufacturing expertise in-house.

The goal isn't simply to replace an imported product with a locally made version -- it's to build the engineering knowledge, production systems, machinery and skilled workforce required to manufacture that product consistently, at scale.

"When we started, the goal was simply to build things well. Today, the goal is to build things that compete anywhere in the world. Every machine and every skill we've brought in-house is part of that same idea -- that Indian manufacturing doesn't have to depend on the world to define what's possible. It can define that for itself." -- Team D-Lyft India

That philosophy has shaped D-Lyft's growth.

Building the Capability, Not Just the Product

The Rohtak facility brings multiple manufacturing processes under one roof, including robotic welding, laser tube cutting, laser sheet cutting, CNC machining, VMC machining and finishing operations.

This integration gives D-Lyft end-to-end control over the production process -- from design and engineering through fabrication, machining, finishing, quality inspection and final assembly.

For customers, that translates into greater consistency, faster product development and more flexibility for customised requirements.

It also creates an important advantage: the knowledge stays within the organisation, rather than sitting with an outside supplier.

Two Industries, One Standard

D-Lyft's expertise serves two distinct business ecosystems.

In the bicycle industry, the company operates through Lucifire and Roadgiant, and manufactures precision-engineered bicycle frames for OEM customers through D-Lyft OEM Frames.

In event infrastructure, the group operates through Giant Truss, Giant Productions, Giant Scaffolding and Universal Tech Truss (UTT) -- supplying structural and production systems for concerts, exhibitions, stadiums and event-rental businesses.

Although these industries look very different on the surface, they share a common demand: precision-engineered products that must perform reliably in demanding, real-world environments.

Technology Meets Skilled People

Automation is a core part of D-Lyft's manufacturing strategy, but technology alone doesn't create manufacturing excellence.

Behind every automated welding cell, CNC machine and laser cutting system are engineers, technicians, welders, machinists, quality professionals and production teams.

As D-Lyft has expanded, it has created employment opportunities across skilled, semi-skilled, technical and corporate roles. Building this workforce is just as central to long-term manufacturing capability as investment in machinery.

From "Made in India" to "Made for the World"

The real test of manufacturing capability is the ability to compete beyond domestic markets.

D-Lyft has steadily expanded into international markets, engaging with global customers and distributors and building a presence at industry exhibitions abroad.

This shift -- from importing products and components to manufacturing and exporting them -- reflects a larger transformation in the company's journey, and demonstrates how Indian manufacturing can move up the value chain through engineering, technology, localisation and investment in people.

Building for the Next Decade

D-Lyft's manufacturing journey is still evolving. The company continues to invest in automation, product development, engineering capability and new manufacturing opportunities.

The larger objective is clear: build products in India that compete globally on quality, reliability and engineering.

For D-Lyft, import substitution isn't just about reducing what India buys from overseas -- it's about building the capability to design, engineer and manufacture products the world wants to buy.

From a small workshop to a 100,000-square-metre manufacturing campus, this journey is more than business growth. It's proof that world-class manufacturing capability can be built in India -- and exported from India to the world.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information about D-Lyft India, contact: hr@dlyftindia.com | +91 8708467973

For more information, please visit: https://dlyftglobal.com/

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