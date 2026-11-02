From India to New York: Global Health Congress Draws 625+ Leaders and 360+ Healthcare Startups

SMPL

New York [US], November 2: More than two decades after Dr Achintya Moulick helped lay the foundation for clinical excellence at Fortis Heart Institute in India, the Indian-origin cardiothoracic surgeon and healthcare leader is pursuing a broader mission: building a global ecosystem capable of connecting physicians and healthcare institutions with entrepreneurs, technology and international capital.

Advertisement

That vision took another step forward this month as the second annual Global Health Congress (GHC) convened at the Yale Club of New York City from October 9-11.

Advertisement

The Congress attracted 625+ participants from more than 25 countries, with 125+ speakers and representatives from over 350 organizations. The gathering included approximately 150 C-suite executives, 150+ physicians and more than 100 founders.

The Global Health initiative was founded by Dr Achintya Moulick, MD, MBA, together with co-founders Sanat Chattopadhyay and Dr Samin Sharma. Gautam Bazaz serves as CEO, overseeing the organization's operational growth.

Advertisement

For Moulick, the initiative represents a continuation of a career that has crossed continents and different sides of healthcare - from cardiac surgery and building clinical programs to hospital leadership and healthcare entrepreneurship.

Earlier in his career in India, Moulick helped lay the clinical foundation and culture of excellence at Fortis Heart Institute, before continuing his clinical and healthcare leadership career in the United States.

Today, that experience is influencing a different proposition: healthcare innovation should move in both directions between India and the rest of the world. "India should not simply be viewed as a market where Western healthcare innovation is deployed," Moulick said. "India has extraordinary physicians, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs. The opportunity is to build a two-way bridge where innovation, knowledge and capital move globally."

360+ Startups From 35+ Countries

Perhaps the clearest indication of that international ambition came from the Congress's Healthcare Shark Tank and Global Venture Forum.

More than 360 healthcare startups from over 35 countries applied to participate in the 2026 competition. Fifteen finalists were selected to present their companies in New York before investors, entrepreneurs, healthcare executives and clinicians.

Florence, BRAIV and Wink were named the 2026 Venture Forum winners.

The Healthcare Shark Tank was led by entrepreneur and longtime Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec, bringing the rigor of commercial investing into discussions traditionally dominated by clinical and technological considerations.

The broader Congress included leaders such as C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive of Barclays; Shashank Samant, Executive Chairman of Hitachi High-Tech America; Gajen Kandiah, CEO of Rackspace Technology; Shub Bhowmick, CEO and Co-Founder of Tredence; and Dr. David Rhew of Microsoft, alongside leaders from healthcare, technology, finance and life sciences.

Creating an India-Global Healthcare Corridor

India is expected to play an increasingly important role in the organization's international expansion.

GHC's model is built around bringing together groups that have traditionally operated independently: physicians who understand unmet clinical needs, entrepreneurs capable of developing solutions, healthcare systems that can validate them and investors capable of providing growth capital.

The organization is developing its platform through the Global Health Forum (GHF), Global Health Congress (GHC) and Global Health Ventures (GHV), with further expansion planned across the United States, India, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

As part of its growing focus on India, Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Executive Director, Techno India Group, and Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India University, will serve as Convener of the India Chapter, alongside Sandeep Sinha, Managing Partner of Lumis. Their involvement will support the development of stronger connections across India's healthcare, technology, entrepreneurship and investment ecosystems, advancing the Congress's vision of building a collaborative bridge between India and the global healthcare innovation community.

Moulick believes India's combination of clinical talent, engineering capabilities, entrepreneurship, large patient populations and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure gives the country an opportunity to become an increasingly important originator of healthcare innovation for global markets.

"Some of the world's most important healthcare solutions over the next decade can come from India," Moulick said. "But innovators need access - to clinicians, health systems, mentors, markets and capital. Our objective is to help create that connective tissue."

"What began for me with building clinical excellence was ultimately about improving outcomes for patients," he said. "Technology and capital have changed what is possible, but the endpoint has not changed. Healthcare innovation only matters when it reaches the patient."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)