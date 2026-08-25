From India to the World: D4 Commerce Rallies Over 100 Founders to Crack the Code on International E-commerce

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: D4 Commerce (D4C), a Mumbai-based global e-commerce accelerator dedicated to helping Indian founders build and scale their brands on the world stage, hosted the fifth edition of their Global Ecom Meetup in Mumbai recently. The day-long gathering drew over 100 entrepreneurs, business owners and experienced business professionals as well as aspiring sellers for a series of sessions led by Rishiraj Kalra, Founder & CEO of D4 Commerce, alongside Riya Arage, Co-Founder Atlasia Global, Parshwa Mehta, Inside Sales Representative at Doola, Chiranjivi Kothekar, Co-Founder Bloody Marketers, Tanvi Sharma, Senior Associate Marketing at ShipGlobal, Manan Tibra, Founder Tibra International and Shreyansha Singh, Lead Designer at D4 Commerce. The conversations traversed the full arc of building global D2C brands for international markets; from US business incorporation, taxation and compliance to international logistics, Meta and Google advertising, customer acquisition, branding and sustainable growth.

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As a growing cohort of Indian entrepreneurs sets its sights beyond the domestic market, D4 Commerce is quietly building the ecosystem to get them there by helping founders carry Indian-owned brands and intellectual property (IP) directly to consumers across key global markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, wider Europe, the UAE, KSA and Australia. This shift is unfolding alongside a broader change in how Indians are thinking about income and work, with Randstad's Workmonitor 2026 finding that 58% of Indian employees are running a second job alongside their primary employment.

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Founded by Rishiraj Kalra, who brings more than 12 years of global e-commerce experience to the venture, D4C helps founders build private-label businesses, guiding founders through every stage of the journey: product research, sourcing, business setup, compliance, branding, market activation and scale. What began as a consulting practice has quickly evolved into a full-stack accelerator, one that pairs strategic counsel with hands-on execution and, increasingly, selective co-founding and equity participation in the businesses it helps build. Working off a proprietary 21-point framework, the company has trained more than 12,000 aspiring entrepreneurs, helped launch upward of 14 brands in the past 14 months alone, and driven over $10 million in revenue across the businesses it has built.

Rishiraj Kalra's own founder journey underpins the model. After studying Computer Science at BITS Pilani Dubai, he returned to India and continued building on an e-commerce journey that had begun while he was still a student. It was then that he first explored selling directly to US consumers through Amazon. His early experience with Amazon Global Selling gave him first-hand exposure to the possibilities of building for international markets. He built his first private-label brand, a magnetic-blocks toy business, from a liquid investment of roughly ₹2.7 lakh in 2017, scaling it to several crores in revenue within 20 months. This was proof of concept for the private-label playbook D4C now teaches. That grounding in outcomes, rather than theory, has shaped a portfolio of brands built through the D4C ecosystem, including Solvio, a premium home and bath label; TruSatva, positioned as the US's first Ayurvedic sleep supplement; and Jilee Joy, a modern kids' oral-care brand, each selected and built against a proprietary, data-led framework the company uses to size market opportunity and de-risk capital before it is deployed.

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"The opportunity for Indian founders to build global brands has never been greater, but entering a market like the US is far more complex than simply putting a product online," said Rishiraj Kalra, Founder & CEO, D4 Commerce. "Product selection, unit economics, compliance, logistics, positioning, strategy and customer acquisition all have to come together. Through D4 Commerce, our focus is on helping founders make sharper decisions and de-risk that journey. The Global Ecom Meetup by D4 Commerce is created to bring that learning into one room through real businesses, seasoned practitioners and the kind of conversations that show entrepreneurs what building a global business actually demands."

Conceived as a case-study and conversation-led meetup rather than a conventional seminar, the event featured day-long sessions helmed by Kalra, along with discussions and an extensive Q&A that gave participants direct access to the expert speakers. The event was supported by Atlasia Global, a cross-border financial services firm that helps founders incorporate, stay tax-compliant and manage their books across the US and Australia, and ShipGlobal.in, a cross-border shipping and logistics platform built for Indian exporters and Amazon sellers, recently recognised by Amazon India Global Selling for Export Service Provider Excellence. Together, their presence rounded out the spectrum of capabilities founders need to incorporate, comply and ship across international markets.

Launched earlier this year, the Global Ecom Meetup series by D4 Commerce has become an offline platform where entrepreneurs, business owners and experienced professionals engage directly with real e-commerce case studies, practitioners and businesses operating in global markets. Across its editions, the format has stayed true to its founding premise: practical insight over theory, and direct access over passive learning.

Beyond its consulting and accelerator work, D4 Commerce runs Basecamp, its e-commerce foundation programme, which has crossed 8,000 registrations since launching in April 2025. Through Kalra's creator platform, INDIAMAAN, D4C also reaches a community of more than 200,000 people across YouTube and Instagram with educational content centred on building and operating e-commerce businesses for global markets. The company has also introduced Co-Found with D4C, an equity co-founding model through which it takes a stake in select ventures and operates as their back-end execution partner with an early ambition to build an equity portfolio of roughly 50 brands over the next two years.

As more Indian founders set their ambitions beyond the domestic market, D4 Commerce is working to build the strategy, operating capabilities and ecosystem that transition demands. Through its consulting, education, execution and emerging co-founding model, the company is steadily enabling a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs to build globally competitive businesses and, in the process, strengthening the footprint of Indian-founded brands on the world stage.

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