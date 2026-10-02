From India’s biggest health festival to a global health movement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 2: A health festival that began with just a simple idea in Rajasthan in 2019 is now looking beyond India. What started as an initiative to bring health awareness closer to ordinary citizens has grown into the JHW–Global Health & Wellness Festival (GHWF), a platform that organisers say has reached more than 50,000 participants, facilitated over 100 free surgeries and created a growing network of hospitals, insurance professionals, doctors and wellness experts. Now, JHW has set itself a much larger ambition—to take what it describes as “India’s Biggest Health Festival” towards becoming the world’s biggest health festival.

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The next step in the journey is Udaipur Health Festival (UHF) Season 2, scheduled to be held from 4 October 2026, at Ashoka Greens, Udaipur, starting 9 am. Built around the theme “Awareness & Prevention”, the festival is designed to move healthcare conversations beyond hospitals and medical institutions and into the community. For visitors, the event will bring together specialist doctors, hospitals, insurance professionals, wellness experts and business leaders on a common platform. Free specialist consultations will be available across cardiology, neurology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, physiotherapy, nutrition, ophthalmology and dentistry. Along with consultations, visitors will also have access to basic health screenings. Subject to medical advice and prescribed eligibility, facilities and coupons for advanced investigations such as TMT, 2D Echo, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, BMD and mammography are planned. The idea is simple: identify health concerns early, create awareness and make people more conscious of preventive healthcare.

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FIVE CONVERSATIONS, ONE PURPOSE & RECOGNISING REAL HEROES

A major feature of UHF 2026 will be series of curated conversations bringing healthcare and community issues into public discussion. The interactive sessions will explore subjects ranging from heart and brain health to women’s health, insurance, business growth, fitness, and integrated wellness. (“Dil Se Dimag Tak;” “Her Health, Her Power”; “Sehat Ka Bharosa”; “Rising Udaipur”; “Fit Today, Future Ready”. The festival will also attempt to add another milestone to GHWF journey with two World Record attempts. UHF will begin on October 3, with “Health Ke Real Heroes” Awards & Gala Night at Sterling Aravali, Udaipur. The awards are to recognise doctors, healthcare professionals, health insurance advisors, entrepreneurs and other contributors to the health ecosystem.

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A JOURNEY RECOGNISED BY LEADING PLATFORMS

The growth of JHW and GHWF platform has also been accompanied by recognition from established media and industry platforms which includes Best Startup Award from News18, recognising its emergence as a growing initiative in the health and wellness space. It also has Best Digital Platform Award from BIG FM, highlighting its digital outreach and engagement, while Best Wellness Initiative Award from NDTV had recognised its work in wellness and health-awareness space. These recognitions have become part of the organisation’s larger journey from a relatively a small health-awareness initiative to a platform seeking to connect healthcare, insurance, wellness and the wider community. Its growing visibility has also been supported by its digital presence and online search visibility over the last 3 years around its positioning as “India’s Biggest Health Festival.”

SIX EDITIONS, ONE MISSION

The organisation traces its journey back to 2019, when the objective was just to create a platform dedicated to health awareness and community engagement. Over the years, that initiative has expanded into GHWF platform. The journey from 2019 to 2026 has included six editions, eight World Records, more than 50,000 participants, over 1,000 insurance advisors, associations with more than fifty hospitals and healthcare organisations, and support for thousands of patients requiring priority healthcare services. The organisation also states that more than one hundred free surgeries have been facilitated for underprivileged patients. The initiative has focused on Basic Life Support (BLS) training, with more than one hundred corporates reaching through programme supported by Medanta – The Medicity. JHW has also expanded its international healthcare connections, including tie-up with a leading hospital in Turkey for hair-transplant services.

THE VISION BEHIND THE MOVEMENT

For Himmat Singh Nathawat, Visionary Founder and CEO of JHW and Founder of the Global Health & Wellness Festival, the journey is not merely about organising increasingly larger events. “When we started in 2019, our dream was to create a platform that could bring healthcare closer to society. Today, after six editions, 50,000+ participants and a growing network of hospitals and insurance professionals, our vision has become much bigger,” The organisation now wants to take the platform beyond geographical boundaries. “If we have been able to build one of India’s most visible health festival platforms, why should an initiative from Rajasthan not become a global health movement?” He emphasised, it is not simply to increase the number of visitors or participating organisations, but to expand the festival’s impact, accessibility, and reach.

JAIPUR 2027: THE NEXT BIG LEAP

The Co-Founders, RK Vyas, Bhupendra Singh & Ajay Sharma informed that GHWF Jaipur Edition 2027 is scheduled for 13–14 February 2027 which will take the festival towards a more international format, with plans to bring around 10 international hospitals and healthcare institutions alongside leading Indian healthcare organisations and global representatives. Discussions are already underway with major Dubai-based real estate company for title sponsorship. The edition aims to promote cross-border healthcare collaboration, medical knowledge exchange, and global healthcare partnerships, while continuing GHWF’s core focus on preventive healthcare, awareness, free medical services, public participation and recognition of healthcare contributors.

BEYOND THE IDEA OF A FESTIVAL

Nathawat believes the larger opportunity lies in creating global platform around subjects that affects every individual—health. “The world has some of the biggest festivals for music, technology, business and culture. Our dream is to create a global-scale festival dedicated to something even more fundamental—human health,” he said. The ambition is therefore evolving from an event into a movement: Awareness, Prevention, Accessibility and Wellness at a scale that reaches communities, institutions and eventually international audiences. From Udaipur in 2026 to Jaipur in 2027, JHW journey is now being -positioned as transition from a Rajasthan-based initiative to an international health platform. The organisation’s message is clear: the future of healthcare is not only about treatment after illness. It is about awareness before illness, prevention before complications and accessibility before healthcare becomes a crisis. And as JHW prepares for its next chapter, its aspiration is equally clear—to take Indian health festival from a growing national platform towards a global health movement, with Rajasthan at the centre of that journey.

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