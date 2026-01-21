From Innovation to Impact: DMALL Earns World Economic Forum Recognition for Scaled AI Deployment in Retail

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dmall (02586.HK), a leading retail digitalization solutions provider, has been recognized with the World Economic Forum's MINDS 2025 Award for its deployable AI solutions delivering measurable impact in real-world retail operations.

The recognition reflects Dmall's long-term commitment to applying AI as core operational infrastructure, modernizing retail execution, improving efficiency, and strengthening resilience across large-scale store networks.

Through a landmark implementation with Wumart, Dmall showcased how AI can shift retail operations from manual oversight to intelligent coordination. Its unified platform integrates POS data, inventory systems, in-store cameras, and AIoT sensors into an event-driven framework. Deployment across 100 pilot stores yielded significant results: a daily gross profit uplift of $421 per store, a 30% reduction in labor costs, and an 85% decrease in shrink. Additionally, AI-driven energy management cut daily consumption by 26%, avoiding approximately 85,600 tonnes of annual CO₂ emissions.

The MINDS (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions) programme was established by the World Economic Forum to spotlight AI applications that have moved beyond experimentation to deliver sustained value.

"We are honored to be recognized by the World Economic Forum alongside the world's most innovative technology pioneers," said Zhang Feng, CEO of Dmall. "True AI innovation isn't just about the complexity of the algorithm; it is about reshaping the heartbeat of commerce to be more efficient, sustainable, and human-centric. At Dmall, we are turning AI into a catalyst for sustainable growth, ensuring the future of commerce is efficient, inclusive, and abundant." The MINDS programme brings together AI practitioners whose technologies are already shaping critical sectors such as information technology, automotive & new mobility, healthcare, energy, etc.

Dmall's inclusion underscores the growing role of retail as a frontier for applied AI, where scalable deployment can generate both economic value and meaningful sustainability impact.

About Dmall Founded in 2015, Dmall (02586.HK) is committed to advancing the retail industry through technology. As one of Asia's leading providers of digital retail solutions, Dmall delivers integrated, AI-driven innovations that empower retailers to improve efficiency, optimize decisions, and create greater value for consumers across diverse formats and channels.

