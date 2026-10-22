From Intelligent 4WD to Luxury Off-Roading: JETOUR Expands the Travel Experience

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel scenarios evolve, automakers must look beyond tackling challenging terrain to balance ease and comfort. On October 21, the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day held a wilderness test drive in Moganshan, Zhejiang. JETOUR T Series and G Series models took on varied terrain, including water crossings, cross-axle sections, and crested ramps, demonstrating how JETOUR's off-road technologies perform in action.

XWD Intelligent 4WD: Making Tough Terrain Easier to Master

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Off-roading traditionally demands considerable driving experience. Manually switching modes and operating differential locks can deter those eager to explore. JETOUR addresses this challenge by translating experienced drivers' terrain judgment and handling skills into algorithms.

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During the test drive, T Series models completed water crossings, a water-fording bridge, cross-axle sections, and more. As wheel grip conditions change, the system adjusts power distribution to suit the terrain, while mechanisms such as the electronic jaw-type differential lock help the vehicle regain traction. Drivers can choose from seven preset modes: Eco, Standard, Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand, and Rock, or activate the one-touch "X" intelligent off-road mode, simplifying vehicle control across varied terrain.

From terrain sensing to power control, XWD not only enhances capability on challenging terrain but also simplifies off-road driving, making exploration more accessible.

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GAIA Architecture: From All-Terrain Performance to Luxury Travel

While XWD simplifies driving on complex terrain, GAIA integrates powertrain, chassis, and premium comfort features for a more complete travel experience.

In the G700, a GAIA super hybrid powertrain supports the vehicle across varied road conditions, while CDC intelligent suspension and air suspension adapt to driving conditions through damping and ride-height adjustments. The suspension adjusts to uneven or potholed surfaces, balancing all-terrain capability with ride comfort.

The G700's premium cabin features a four-screen interactive smart cockpit, multifunction seats, high-quality audio, and immersive cabin amenities. Together, these features make the interior a space for both driving and relaxing on the road. From its all-terrain chassis to its cabin comforts, GAIA brings off-road performance and luxury together in one integrated system.

From intelligent 4WD to luxury off-roading, JETOUR uses technological innovation to meet diverse travel needs. JETOUR remains committed to its "Travel+" strategy, striving to become the automotive brand that understands travel best. Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue developing technology and products around the diverse mobility needs of global users, making off-road capability a key part of expanding travel possibilities and elevating the journey.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the "Travel+" strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America, ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.

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